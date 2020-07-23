Shatel: The most unique MLB season is here — finally

In recent years baseball has become a tedious march through the summer, full of never-ending games and a never-ending postseason virtually ignored by a nation of smartphone watchers.

This is usually the time of year when baseball starts to fade into the background of NFL training camps and college football reports.

But when it starts Thursday — with Dodgers-Giants on the menu — the grand old game will have the stage to itself.

Can baseball take advantage?

It won’t last long, of course. The NBA restart begins next week, with the playoffs going from mid-August through mid-October.

For the first time, the NBA and MLB postseason will go up against each other. LeBron vs. the Yankees. May the best icon win.

And that could be baseball. Here’s an opportunity to grab some headlines and steal some fans, especially with the NFL and college football looking uncertain.

There’s a 60-game season that will resemble a sprint. There will be two months of meaningful games — with teams playing rivals in their divisions or regions.

The Cubs and White Sox, the Yankees and Mets, could be playing each other with postseason spots on the line. Every week.