Shatel: The most unique MLB season is here — finally

Play ball! A most unique Major League Baseball season is here. Finally. Hopefully.
Including the Omaha Blue Jays? Well, probably not that unique.
The Blue Jays of Toronto, evicted for 2020 by their native land, still don’t have a home stadium. The good fans of Omaha are clamoring to do the honors — though they couldn’t attend games.
As of Wednesday, that prospect still looked fairly dim even as Toronto appears to be running out of options with Pittsburgh pulling PNC Park out of the picture. According to a spokesperson at MECA, there still have been no conversations with MLB.
MLB knows that Omaha wants whatever baseball it can get, that MECA official said. But the phones in MECA headquarters aren’t on Rob Manfred’s speed dial.
So Omaha likely won’t get to participate in answering the big question of this new baseball season.
Can baseball get some mojo going?
America’s former pastime now lags well behind the NFL and NBA, which have become 12-month sports on our TV screens and consciousness. Soccer is gaining.
Baseball will always be my childhood game, since June 28, 1965, when I watched Juan Marichal duel Don Drysdale at Candlestick Park. It’s the game I played and watched, the main event in America until about the time of that ridiculous strike in 1994.
In recent years baseball has become a tedious march through the summer, full of never-ending games and a never-ending postseason virtually ignored by a nation of smartphone watchers.
This is usually the time of year when baseball starts to fade into the background of NFL training camps and college football reports.
But when it starts Thursday — with Dodgers-Giants on the menu — the grand old game will have the stage to itself.
Can baseball take advantage?
It won’t last long, of course. The NBA restart begins next week, with the playoffs going from mid-August through mid-October.
For the first time, the NBA and MLB postseason will go up against each other. LeBron vs. the Yankees. May the best icon win.
And that could be baseball. Here’s an opportunity to grab some headlines and steal some fans, especially with the NFL and college football looking uncertain.
There’s a 60-game season that will resemble a sprint. There will be two months of meaningful games — with teams playing rivals in their divisions or regions.
The Cubs and White Sox, the Yankees and Mets, could be playing each other with postseason spots on the line. Every week.
About that postseason: There are plenty of reports that say that MLB and the players union will agree to expand the field from 10 to 16.
Sixteen teams in the derby? A chance for someone in the middle of the pack to get hot and go the distance?
It’s got a chance to be big fun. Of course, baseball wouldn’t be baseball if it didn’t trip over its own bat running to first base.
There’s a couple of experimental rules. Most notably, starting extra innings with a man on second base.
It’s sort of like the saying that someone was born on third base and think they hit a triple.
There’s a designated hitter now in the National League. And somewhere, Bob Gibson is looking for a bat.
I’m a so-called purist, from the baseball purist generation. And I’m OK with the DH in both leagues. The idea that the pitcher hitting is some big strategic benefit is overrated. I’d rather see a lineup of big boppers take another cut.
Did I mention I’m a Dodgers fan?
The extra innings-second base thing is not my favorite. If the plan is to avoid 15-inning games between two bad teams who don’t want to be there — and fans who left — then here’s a better idea.
Do like NFL overtime, where it’s a tie if nobody wins in the extra 15 minutes. Play 11 or 12 innings — three more innings is an extra hour — and if you can’t find a winner by then, give each team a tie.
Jimmy Duggan might not approve. But imagine those ties costing a playoff berth. There would be urgency to win in 12. It works.
While I’m on proposals, I’m hoping the 60-game schedule gives baseball an idea: Cut down the season. Cut it down by a month. Expand the postseason. Start it on Labor Day.
If you must butt heads with the NFL and college football in September, let it be postseason ball.
The regular season begins Thursday. Opening day is here. It feels like an experiment. And, in a very large way, it is.
Can baseball survive in a time of pandemic?
The images of empty Wrigley Field and Fenway Park and all the others, along with canned crowd noise, will give the sport a surreal feel. But the coronavirus is very real. Can they get 60 games in without having to shut down?
Baseball has survived World Wars, a Great Depression, strikes and multiple self-inflicted wounds. But it’s still here. With a chance to look stronger than it has in a long time.
