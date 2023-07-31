Below are the stats for Nebraskans and other local standouts in the MLB and Minors this season.
Note: * denotes on injured list
* * *
Majors
Hitting, Team, AB, H, HR, RBI, Avg.
Alec Bohm (Omaha Roncalli), Phillies, 345, 98, 10, 65, .284
Jake Meyers (Omaha Westside, Nebraska), Astros, 234, 54, 7, 23, .231
Nicky Lopez (Creighton), Braves, 160, 34, 0, 13, .213
*Darin Ruf (Omaha Westside, Creighton), Brewers, 49, 11, 0, 3, .224
Pitching, Team, IP, W-L, Sv, ERA, SO
Ty Blach (Creighton), Rockies, 21.1, 1-0, 0, 4.22, 9
Aaron Bummer (Nebraska), White Sox, 36.1, 3-2, 0, 6.69, 46
Jake Diekman (Wymore, Doane), Rays, 33.1, 0-1, 0, 4.32, 39
Erik Swanson (Iowa Western CC), Blue Jays, 48.2, 2-2, 2, 3.51, 55
MINORS
Hitting
Anthony Bemboom (Creighton), Orioles-AAA, 91, 23, 1, 10, .253
Mike Boeve (Hastings, Omaha), Brewers-R, 6, 4, 0, 2, .667
Austin Callahan (Fremont), Reds-A, 340, 87, 7, 47, .256
Isaac Collins (Creighton), Brewers-AA, 173, 47, 5, 26, .272
Ryan Fitzgerald (Creighton), Red Sox-AAA, 236, 71, 10, 54, .301
*Michael Helman (Lincoln Pius X), Twins-AAA, 64, 23, 4, 23, .359
Jake Holton (Creighton), Tigers-AA, 255, 60, 9, 32, .235
Brice Matthews (Nebraska), Astros-A, 12, 1, 0, 1, .083
Aaron Palensky (Papillion-La Vista, Southeast CC, Nebraska), Yankees-AA, 235, 64, 17, 48, .272
Dylan Phillips (Omaha Creighton Prep), Angels-A, 41, 8, 1, 3, .195
Jakson Reetz (Norris), Giants-AAA, 176, 46, 9, 34, .261
(Hit grand slams on Friday and Sunday)
Tyler Reichenborn (Iowa Western CC), Cardinals-A, 101, 24, 5, 16, .238
Will Robertson (Creighton), Blue Jays-AA, 249, 53, 9, 38, .213
Alan Roden (Creighton), Blue Jays-A, 302, 95, 4, 49, .315
*Elliot Soto (Creighton), Twins-AAA, 164, 35, 1, 13, .213
Jared Wegner (Kearney, Creighton), Yankees-R, 5, 1, 1, 1, .200
Pitching
Nate Fisher (Yutan, Nebraska), White Sox-AAA, 94, 5-9, 0, 5.74, 82
Matt Keating (Omaha Creighton Prep, Southeast CC), Yankees-A, 44, 5-7, 1, 3.68, 63
Jake McSteen (Nebraska), Braves-AA, 40, 1-2, 1, 4.05, 36
Dylan Phillips (Omaha Creighton Prep), Angels-A, 44, 2-3, 3, 5.11, 61
Cade Povich (Bellevue West, Nebraska), Orioles-AAA, 83.2, 6-7, 0, 5.16, 121
(Was promoted to Triple-A on Friday)
*Jackson Rose (Omaha Westside), Marlins-AAA, 25.2, 1-0, 1, 4.91, 32
Thomas Ruwe (Fremont), Nationals-A, 15.2, 0-2, 0, 8.04, 20
*Spencer Schwellenbach (Nebraska), Braves-A, 51.1, 4-2, 0, 2.63, 41
Dylan Tebrake (Creighton), Mets-AA, 31, 2-1, 1, 2.61, 47
Mark Timmins (Omaha Central, Omaha), Angels-A, 14, 0-0, 0, 9.00, 10
Matt Waldron (Omaha Westside, Nebraska), Padres-AAA, 74, 2-7, 0, 7.05, 84
Cam Wynne (Lincoln High, Nebraska), Phillies-A, 24.2, 1-1, 1, 2.55, 24
