Below are the stats for Nebraskans and other local standouts in the MLB and Minors this season.
Note: * denotes designated for assignment; ** denotes on injured list
MAJORS
Hitting, Team, AB, H, HR, RBI, Avg.
Alec Bohm (Omaha Roncalli), Phillies, 109, 30, 3, 21, .275
Jake Meyers (Omaha Westside, Nebraska), Astros, 68, 18, 2, 8, .265
Nicky Lopez (Creighton), Royals, 55, 11, 0, 7, .200
**Darin Ruf (Omaha Westside, Creighton), Giants, 23, 6, 0, 3, .261
Pitching, Team, IP, W-L, Sv, ERA, SO
*Ty Blach (Creighton), Rockies, 11, 0-0, 0, 8.18, 4
Aaron Bummer (Nebraska), White Sox, 9.1, 1-1, 0, 9.64, 9
Jake Diekman (Wymore, Doane), White Sox, 11.1, 0-1, 0, 7.94, 11
Erik Swanson (Iowa Western), Blue Jays, 13.2, 1-0, 0, 1.32, 19
MINORS
Hitting
Anthony Bemboom (Creighton), Orioles-AAA, 11, 5, 0, 1, .455
Austin Callahan (Fremont), Reds-A, 68, 18, 1, 13, .265
Isaac Collins (Creighton), Brewers-AA, 36, 8, 0, 4, .222
Ryan Fitzgerald (Creighton), Red Sox-AAA, 60, 17, 1, 13, .283
Michael Helman (Lincoln Pius X), Twins-AAA, 36, 12, 2, 10, .333
Jake Holton (Creighton), Tigers-AA, 67, 15, 2, 4, .224
Aaron Palensky (Papillion-La Vista, Southeast CC, Nebraska), Yankees-A, 47, 19, 7, 20, .404
Dylan Phillips (Omaha Creighton Prep), Angels-A, 20, 6, 1, 2, .300
Jakson Reetz (Norris), Royals-AAA, 29, 7, 1, 7, .241
Tyler Reichenborn (Iowa Western), Cardinals-A, 23, 3, 1, 1, .130
Will Robertson (Creighton), Blue Jays-AA, 43, 5, 2, 3, .116
Alan Roden (Creighton), Blue Jays-A, 49, 14, 1, 9, .286
Elliot Soto (Creighton), Twins-AAA, 59, 12, 0, 2, .203
Pitching
Nate Fisher (Yutan, Nebraska), White Sox-AAA, 27, 1-3, 0, 4.67, 28
**Evan Johnson (Creighton), Mariners-A, 0, 0-0, 0, 0.00, 0
Matt Keating (Omaha Creighton Prep, Southeast CC), Yankees-A, 10.1, 2-1, 0, 1.74, 14
Jake McSteen (Nebraska), Braves-AA, 10, 0-0, 1, 2.70, 11
Dylan Phillips (Omaha Creighton Prep), Angels-A, 11, 0-1, 0, 3.27, 15
Cade Povich (Bellevue West, Nebraska), Orioles-AA, 17, 2-1, 0, 3.71, 27
Jackson Rose (Omaha Westside), Marlins-AAA, 8.2, 1-0, 1, 1.04, 14
Spencer Schwellenbach (Nebraska), Braves-A, 9.1, 0-1, 0, 2.89, 5
**Dylan Tebrake (Creighton), Mets-A, 3, 0-1, 0, 9.00, 4
Daniel Tillo (Iowa Western), Giants-AAA, 3.1, 0-1, 0, 8.10, 1
Matt Waldron (Omaha Westside, Nebraska), Padres-AAA, 24.2, 0-3, 0, 9.49, 30
Cam Wynne (Lincoln High, Nebraska), Phillies-A, 6, 0-1, 0, 3.00, 4
