Below are the stats for Nebraskans and other local standouts in the MLB and Minors this season.
Note: * denotes on injured list; ** denotes released; *** on development list
Majors
Hitting, Team, AB, H, HR, RBI, Avg.
Alec Bohm (Omaha Roncalli), Phillies, 225, 61, 7, 45, .271
Jake Meyers (Omaha Westside, Nebraska), Astros, 178, 41, 6, 21, .230
Nicky Lopez (Creighton), Royals, 92, 20, 0, 7, .217
*Darin Ruf (Omaha Westside, Creighton), Brewers, 49, 11, 0, 3, .224
Pitching, Team, IP, W-L, Sv, ERA, SO
Aaron Bummer (Nebraska), White Sox, 23, 2-1, 0, 6.65, 27
Jake Diekman (Wymore, Doane), Rays, 22.1, 0-1, 0, 5.64, 21
Erik Swanson (Iowa Western CC), Blue Jays, 33.2, 2-2, 1, 2.67, 41
MINORS
Hitting
Anthony Bemboom (Creighton), Orioles-AAA, 77, 21, 1, 9, .273
Austin Callahan (Fremont), Reds-A, 215, 54, 4, 28, .248
Isaac Collins (Creighton), Brewers-AA, 89, 20, 0, 10, .225
Ryan Fitzgerald (Creighton), Red Sox-AAA, 196, 59, 10, 45, .301
*Michael Helman (Lincoln Pius X), Twins-AAA, 64, 23, 4, 23, .359
Jake Holton (Creighton), Tigers-AA, 189, 48, 6, 24, .254
Aaron Palensky (Papillion-La Vista, Southeast CC, Nebraska), Yankees-AA, 166, 56, 14, 42, .337
Dylan Phillips (Omaha Creighton Prep), Angels-A, 41, 8, 1, 3, .195
**Jakson Reetz (Norris), Royals-AAA, 95, 26, 4, 15, .274
Tyler Reichenborn (Iowa Western CC), Cardinals-A, 75, 20, 4, 11, .267
Will Robertson (Creighton), Blue Jays-AA, 162, 31, 8, 27, .191
Alan Roden (Creighton), Blue Jays-A, 195, 55, 3, 30, .282
*Scott Schreiber (Nebraska), Astros-AA, 95, 26, 3, 14, .274
Elliot Soto (Creighton), Twins-AAA, 121, 23, 0, 6, .190
Pitching
Ty Blach (Creighton), Rockies-AAA, 27.2, 3-0, 0, 2.28, 26
Nate Fisher (Yutan, Nebraska), White Sox-AAA, 68.1, 5-7, 0, 4.87, 64
*Evan Johnson (Creighton), Mariners-A, 0, 0-0, 0, 0.00, 0
Matt Keating (Omaha Creighton Prep, Southeast CC), Yankees-A, 27.2, 5-4, 1, 3.25, 44
Jake McSteen (Nebraska), Braves-AA, 26, 1-1, 1, 2.42, 23
Dylan Phillips (Omaha Creighton Prep), Angels-A, 31, 2-2, 3, 3.77, 45
Cade Povich (Bellevue West, Nebraska), Orioles-AA, 54, 5-5, 0, 4.83, 82
*Jackson Rose (Omaha Westside), Marlins-AAA, 25.2, 1-0, 1, 4.91, 32
Thomas Ruwe (Fremont), Nationals-A, 10.1, 0-2, 0, 6.97, 10
Spencer Schwellenbach (Nebraska), Braves-A, 39.2, 3-2, 0, 2.95, 35
Dylan Tebrake (Creighton), Mets-A, 17.2, 0-1, 0, 2.55, 28
***Daniel Tillo (Iowa Western), Giants-AAA, 25.1, 1-6, 0, 9.59, 17
Matt Waldron (Omaha Westside, Nebraska), Padres-AAA, 66.2, 1-6, 0, 7.02, 75
Cam Wynne (Lincoln High, Nebraska), Phillies-A, 12.2, 0-1, 1, 2.13, 12
