Below are the stats for Nebraskans and other local standouts in the MLB and Minors this season.
Note: * denotes on injured list
Majors
Hitting, Team, AB, H, HR, RBI, Avg.
Alec Bohm (Omaha Roncalli), Phillies, 508, 142, 16, 90, .280
Jake Meyers (Omaha Westside, Nebraska), Astros, 305, 70, 10, 33, .230
Nicky Lopez (Creighton), Braves, 213, 49, 1, 24, .230
Pitching, Team, IP, W-L, Sv, ERA, S
Ty Blach (Creighton), Rockies, 64, 3-1, 0, 4.64, 38
Aaron Bummer (Nebraska), White Sox, 55, 4-4, 0, 6.87, 75
Jake Diekman (Wymore, Doane), Rays, 52.2, 0-2, 0, 3.59, 60
Erik Swanson (Iowa Western CC), Blue Jays, 61.2, 4-2, 4, 3.06, 70
Matt Waldron (Omaha Westside, Nebraska), Padres, 29.2, 1-3, 0, 5.16, 20
Minors
Single-A regular season ended Sept. 10
Hitting
Anthony Bemboom (Creighton), Orioles-AAA, 125, 36, 3, 16, .288
Austin Callahan (Fremont), Reds-AA, 476, 114, 8, 59, .239
Isaac Collins (Creighton), Brewers-AA, 297, 78, 10, 44, .263
*Ryan Fitzgerald (Creighton), Red Sox-AAA, 336, 90, 12, 60, .268
Michael Helman (Lincoln Pius X), Twins-AA, 135, 40, 6, 36, .296
Jake Holton (Creighton), Tigers-AA, 379, 93, 14, 47, .245
Aaron Palensky (Papillion-La Vista, Southeast CC, Nebraska), Yankees-AAA, 313, 79, 21, 65, .252
Dylan Phillips (Omaha Creighton Prep), Angels-AA, 41, 8, 1, 3, .195
Jakson Reetz (Norris), Giants-AAA, 264, 65, 17, 55, .246
Will Robertson (Creighton), Blue Jays-AA, 363, 89, 19, 57, .245
Alan Roden (Creighton), Blue Jays-AA, 442, 140, 10, 68, .317
Darin Ruf (Omaha Westside, CU), Brewers-AAA, 36, 5, 0, 2, .139
*Elliot Soto (Creighton), Twins-AAA, 164, 35, 1, 13, .213
Pitching
Nate Fisher (Yutan, Nebraska), White Sox-AAA, 103.2, 5-10, 0, 6.51, 85
Matt Keating (Omaha Creighton Prep, Southeast CC), Yankees-A, 65.1, 5-8, 2, 3.58, 93
Michael Mariot (Nebraska), Reds-AAA, 46.1, 4-4, 0, 6.99, 34
Jake McSteen (Nebraska), Braves-AA, , 56.1, 1-2, 1, 4.13, 51
Dylan Phillips (Omaha Creighton Prep), Angels-AA, 61, 2-3, 3, 4.72, 82
Cade Povich (Bellevue West, Nebraska), Orioles-AAA, 121.2, 8-10, 0, 4.96, 165
*Jackson Rose (Omaha Westside), Marlins-AAA, 25.2, 1-0, 1, 4.91, 32
Shay Shanaman (Grand Island, Nebraska), Braves-A, 15.2, 0-1, 2, 1.15, 16
*Dylan Tebrake (Creighton), Mets-AA, 31, 2-1, 1, 2.61, 47
