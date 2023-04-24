Below are the stats for Nebraskans and other local standouts in the MLB and Minors this season.
Note: * denotes on reserve list; ** denotes on injured list
MAJORS
Hitting, Team, AB, H, HR, RBI, Avg.
Alec Bohm (Omaha Roncalli), Phillies, 86, 26, 3, 18, .302
Jake Meyers (Omaha Westside, Nebraska), Astros, 47, 13, 1, 6, .277
Nicky Lopez (Creighton), Royals, 42, 7, 0, 5, .167
Darin Ruf (Omaha Westside, Creighton), Giants, 22, 6, 0, 3, .273
Pitching, Team, IP, W-L, Sv, ERA, SO
Ty Blach (Creighton), Rockies, 10.1, 0-0, 0, 8.71, 3
Aaron Bummer (Nebraska), White Sox, 7, 0-1, 0, 6.43, 8
Jake Diekman (Wymore, Doane), White Sox, 8, 0-1, 0, 9.00, 8
Erik Swanson (Iowa Western), Blue Jays, 10.1, 0-0, 0, 1.74, 10
MINORS
Hitting
*Anthony Bemboom (Creighton), Orioles-AAA, 3, 2, 0, 0, .667
Austin Callahan (Fremont), Reds-A, 46, 10, 0, 7, .217
Isaac Collins (Creighton), Brewers-AA, 25, 4, 4, 3, .160
Ryan Fitzgerald (Creighton), Red Sox-AAA, 43, 13, 1, 8, .302
Michael Helman (Lincoln Pius X), Twins-A (rehab), 19, 8, 0, 4, .421
Jake Holton (Creighton), Tigers-AA, 46, 9, 2, 3, .196
Aaron Palensky (Papillion-La Vista, Southeast CC, Nebraska), Yankees-A, 35, 12, 3, 11, .343
Dylan Phillips (Omaha Creighton Prep), Angels-A, 13, 4, 1, 2, .308
Jakson Reetz (Norris), Royals-AAA, 23, 5, 1, 7, .217
Tyler Reichenborn (Iowa Western), Cardinals-A, 16, 2, 1, 1, .125
Will Robertson (Creighton), Blue Jays-AA, 31, 3, 1, 2, .097
Alan Roden (Creighton), Blue Jays-A, 28, 9, 1, 4, .321
Elliot Soto (Creighton), Twins-AAA, 48, 9, 0, 2, .188
Pitching
Nate Fisher (Yutan, Nebraska), White Sox-AAA, 22.2, 1-2, 0, 2.78, 23
**Evan Johnson (Creighton), Mariners-A, 0, 0-0, 0, 0.00, 0
Matt Keating (Omaha Creighton Prep, Southeast CC), Yankees-A, 6, 1-0, 0, 1.50, 8
Jake McSteen (Nebraska), Braves-AA, 7, 0-0, 0, 3.86, 10
Dylan Phillips (Omaha Creighton Prep), Angels-A, 7.1, 0-1, 0, 4.91, 9
Cade Povich (Bellevue West, Nebraska), Orioles-AA, 12, 1-1, 0, 5.25, 17
Jackson Rose (Omaha Westside), Marlins-AAA, 6.2, 0-0, 1, 1.35, 9
Spencer Schwellenbach (Nebraska), Braves-A, 5.1, 0-1, 0, 5.06, 2
**Dylan Tebrake (Creighton), Mets-A, 3, 0-1, 0, 9.00, 4
Daniel Tillo (Iowa Western), Giants-AAA, 3.1, 0-1, 0, 8.10, 1
Matt Waldron (Omaha Westside, NU), Padres-AAA, 20.2, 0-2, 0, 8.41, 22
Cam Wynne (Lincoln High, Nebraska), Phillies-A, 5.2, 0-1, 1, 3.18, 4
