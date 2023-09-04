Below are the stats for Nebraskans and other local standouts in the MLB and Minors this season.
Note: * denotes on injured list
* * *
Majors
Hitting, Team, AB, H, HR, RBI, Avg.
Alec Bohm (Omaha Roncalli), Phillies, 463, 129, 16, 83, .279
Jake Meyers (Omaha Westside, Nebraska), Astros, 295, 67, 9, 32, .227
Nicky Lopez (Creighton), Braves, 199, 47, 1, 24, .236
*Darin Ruf (Omaha Westside, Creighton), Brewers, 49, 11, 0, 3, .224
Pitching, Team, IP, W-L, Sv, ERA, S
Ty Blach (Creighton), Rockies, 54, 2-1, 0, 4.33, 28
Aaron Bummer (Nebraska), White Sox, 50.2, 4-4, 0, 6.75, 66
Jake Diekman (Wymore, Doane), Rays, 46.2, 0-1, 0, 4.05, 49
*Erik Swanson (Iowa Western CC), Blue Jays, 58, 3-2, 4, 3.10, 67
Matt Waldron (Omaha Westside, Nebraska), Padres, 14.2, 0-2, 0, 4.91, 11
MINORS
Hitting
Max Anderson (Millard West, Nebraska), Tigers-A, 112, 33, 2, 21, .295
*Anthony Bemboom (Creighton), Orioles-AAA, 110, 30, 2, 12, .273
Mike Boeve (Hastings, Omaha), Brewers-A, 102, 33, 5, 30, .324
Austin Callahan (Fremont), Reds-AA, 437, 108, 8, 59, .247
Isaac Collins (Creighton), Brewers-AA, 258, 69, 7, 38, .267
Ryan Fitzgerald (Creighton), Red Sox-AAA, 324, 90, 12, 59, .278
Michael Helman (Lincoln Pius X), Twins-AA, 86, 28, 5, 28, .326
Jake Holton (Creighton), Tigers-AA, 341, 81, 14, 42, .238
Devin Hurdle (Omaha), Rangers-A, 76, 19, 1, 9, .250
Brice Matthews (Nebraska), Astros-A, 105, 21, 3, 10, .200
(Has 17 stolen bases in 30 games)
Aaron Palensky (Papillion-La Vista, Southeast CC, Nebraska), Yankees-AA, 295, 77, 20, 62, .261
Dylan Phillips (Omaha Creighton Prep), Angels-AA, 41, 8, 1, 3, .195
Jakson Reetz (Norris), Giants-AAA, 237, 60, 14, 48, .253
Tyler Reichenborn (Iowa Western CC), Cardinals-A, 122, 29, 5, 17, .238
Will Robertson (Creighton), Blue Jays-AA, 338, 82, 15, 50, .237
Alan Roden (Creighton), Blue Jays-AA, 402, 131, 10, 66, .326
*Elliot Soto (Creighton), Twins-AAA, 164, 35, 1, 13, .213
Jared Wegner (Kearney, Creighton), Yankees-A, 65, 20, 4, 13, .308
Pitching
*Nate Fisher (Yutan, Nebraska), White Sox-AAA, 101.2, 5-10, 0, 6.55, 84
Jace Kaminski (Nebraska), Rockies-R, 1, 0-0, 0, 0.00, 1
Matt Keating (Omaha Creighton Prep, Southeast CC), Yankees-A, 59.1, 5-8, 2, 3.64, 86
Michael Mariot (Nebraska), Reds-AAA, 37.2, 4-3, 0, 6.93, 24
Jake McSteen (Nebraska), Braves-AA, 52, 1-2, 1, 4.50, 44
Emmett Olson (Nebraska), Marlins-R, 1.2, 0-0, 0, 5.40, 2
Dylan Phillips (Omaha Creighton Prep), Angels-AA, 56, 2-3, 3, 4.98, 77
Cade Povich (Bellevue West, Nebraska), Orioles-AAA, 110, 7-10, 0, 5.48, 148
*Jackson Rose (Omaha Westside), Marlins-AAA, 25.2, 1-0, 1, 4.91, 32
Spencer Schwellenbach (Nebraska), Braves-A, 59, 4-2, 0, 2.75, 49
*Dylan Tebrake (Creighton), Mets-AA, 31, 2-1, 1, 2.61, 47
Cam Wynne (Lincoln High, Nebraska), Phillies-A, 38, 1-1, 1, 2.37, 37
