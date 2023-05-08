Below are the stats for Nebraskans and other local standouts in the MLB and Minors this season.
Note: * denotes released; ** denotes on injured list
* * *
MAJORS
Hitting, Team, AB, H, HR, RBI, Avg.
Alec Bohm (Omaha Roncalli), Phillies, 130, 35, 3, 25, .269
Jake Meyers (Omaha Westside, Nebraska), Astros, 89, 23, 2, 10, .258
Nicky Lopez (Creighton), Royals, 55, 11, 0, 7, .200
**Darin Ruf (Omaha Westside, Creighton), Giants, 23, 6, 0, 3, .261
Pitching, Team, IP, W-L, Sv, ERA, SO
Aaron Bummer (Nebraska), White Sox, 11, 1-1, 0, 8.18, 13
*Jake Diekman (Wymore, Doane), White Sox, 11.1, 0-1, 0, 7.94, 11
Erik Swanson (Iowa Western), Blue Jays, 16.2, 1-1, 0, 1.62, 21
MINORS
Hitting
Anthony Bemboom (Creighton), Orioles-AAA, 23, 6, 0, 2, .261
Austin Callahan (Fremont), Reds-A, 88, 20, 1, 13, .227
Isaac Collins (Creighton), Brewers-AAA, 43, 8, 0, 4, .186
Ryan Fitzgerald (Creighton), Red Sox-AAA, 78, 22, 3, 19, .282
Michael Helman (Lincoln Pius X), Twins-AAA, 52, 17, 3, 15, .327
Jake Holton (Creighton), Tigers-AA, 83, 19, 3, 5, .229
Aaron Palensky (Papillion-La Vista, Southeast CC, Nebraska), Yankees-A, 66, 25, 9, 24, .379
Dylan Phillips (Omaha Creighton Prep), Angels-A, 27, 7, 1, 3, .259
Jakson Reetz (Norris), Royals-AAA, 39, 11, 3, 10, .282
Tyler Reichenborn (Iowa Western), Cardinals-A, 29, 5, 2, 4, .172
Will Robertson (Creighton), Blue Jays-AA, 56, 10, 3, 7, .179
Alan Roden (Creighton), Blue Jays-A, 71, 18, 1, 10, .254
Scott Schreiber (Nebraska), Astros-AA, 73, 23, 3, 14, .301
Elliot Soto (Creighton), Twins-AAA, 73, 14, 0, 2, .192
Pitching
Ty Blach (Creighton), Rockies, 1.2, 0-0, 0, 16.20, 1
Nate Fisher (Yutan, Nebraska), White Sox-AAA, 32, 2-3, 0, 3.94, 35
**Evan Johnson (Creighton), Mariners-A, 0, 0-0, 0, 0.00, 0
Matt Keating (Omaha Creighton Prep, Southeast CC), Yankees-A, 12.2, 2-1, 1, 1.42, 17
Jake McSteen (Nebraska), Braves-AA, 11, 0-1, 1, 3.27, 13
Dylan Phillips (Omaha Creighton Prep), Angels-A, 15, 0-1, 1, 2.40, 22
Cade Povich (Bellevue West, Nebraska), Orioles-AA, 21.2, 2-2, 0, 4.15, 34
Jackson Rose (Omaha Westside), Marlins-AAA, 12.1, 1-0, 1, 0.73, 17
Spencer Schwellenbach (Nebraska), Braves-A, 12.2, 0-1, 0, 2.84, 9
**Dylan Tebrake (Creighton), Mets-A, 3, 0-1, 0, 9.00, 4
Daniel Tillo (Iowa Western), Giants-AAA, 10, 1-2, 0, 6.30, 4
Matt Waldron (Omaha Westside, Nebraska), Padres-AAA, 30.1, 0-3, 0, 8.01, 37
Cam Wynne (Lincoln High, Nebraska), Phillies-A, 8, 0-1, 1, 2.25, 7
