Below are the stats for Nebraskans and other local standouts in the MLB and Minors this season.
Note: * denotes on injured list
* * *
MAJORS
Hitting, Team, AB, H, HR, RBI, Avg.
Alec Bohm (Omaha Roncalli), Phillies, 171, 45, 5, 32, .263
Jake Meyers (Omaha Westside, Nebraska), Astros, 114, 30, 3, 13, .263
*Nicky Lopez (Creighton), Royals, 55, 11, 0, 7, .200
Darin Ruf (Omaha Westside, Creighton), Brewers, 31, 8, 0, 3, .258
Pitching, Team, IP, W-L, Sv, ERA, SO
Aaron Bummer (Nebraska), White Sox, 15, 1-1, 0, 8.40, 15
People are also reading…
Jake Diekman (Wymore, Doane), Rays, 13.2, 0-1, 0, 7.90, 13
Erik Swanson (Iowa Western), Blue Jays, 23, 2-2, 0, 3.52, 28
MINORS
Hitting
Anthony Bemboom (Creighton), Orioles-AAA, 51, 14, 1, 6, .275
Austin Callahan (Fremont), Reds-A, 127, 30, 1, 15, .236
*Isaac Collins (Creighton), Brewers-AAA, 43, 8, 0, 4, .186
Ryan Fitzgerald (Creighton), Red Sox-AAA, 120, 36, 7, 28, .300
*Michael Helman (Lincoln Pius X), Twins-AAA, 64, 23, 4, 23, .359
Jake Holton (Creighton), Tigers-AA, 114, 26, 3, 11, .228
Aaron Palensky (Papillion-La Vista, Southeast CC, Nebraska), Yankees-A, 104, 31, 10, 27, .298
Dylan Phillips (Omaha Creighton Prep), Angels-A, 34, 8, 1, 3, .235
Jakson Reetz (Norris), Royals-AAA, 63, 17, 4, 14, .270
Tyler Reichenborn (Iowa Western), Cardinals-A, 39, 7, 2, 4, .179
Will Robertson (Creighton), Blue Jays-AA, 93, 19, 4, 16, .204
Alan Roden (Creighton), Blue Jays-A, 108, 31, 1, 14, .287
Scott Schreiber (Nebraska), Astros-AA, 89, 24, 3, 14, .270
*Elliot Soto (Creighton), Twins-AAA, 83, 14, 0, 2, .169
Pitching
Ty Blach (Creighton), Rockies-AAA, 11.1, 1-0, 0, 3.18, 6
Nate Fisher (Yutan, Nebraska), White Sox-AAA, 47, 4-4, 0, 3.83, 47
*Evan Johnson (Creighton), Mariners-A, 0, 0-0, 0, 0.00, 0
Matt Keating (Omaha Creighton Prep, Southeast CC), Yankees-A, 16.2, 2-1, 1, 1.62, 26
Jake McSteen (Nebraska), Braves-AA, 15.1, 1-1, 1, 3.52, 15
Dylan Phillips (Omaha Creighton Prep), Angels-A, 21.2, 2-1, 1, 1.66, 34
Cade Povich (Bellevue West, Nebraska), Orioles-AA, 30.2, 3-3, 0, 3.82, 48
Jackson Rose (Omaha Westside), Marlins-AAA, 19, 1-0, 1, 5.21, 25
Thomas Ruwe (Fremont), Nationals-A, 2, 0-0, 0, 4.50, 1
Spencer Schwellenbach (Nebraska), Braves-A, 20.2, 1-1, 0, 1.74, 16
Dylan Tebrake (Creighton), Mets-A, 5, 0-1, 0, 5.40, 7
Daniel Tillo (Iowa Western), Giants-AAA, 15.2, 1-3, 0, 8.04, 9
Matt Waldron (Omaha Westside, Nebraska), Padres-AAA, 38.2, 0-4, 0, 7.45, 47
Cam Wynne (Lincoln High, Nebraska), Phillies-A, 8, 0-1, 1, 2.25, 7
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH