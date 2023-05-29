Below are the stats for Nebraskans and other local standouts in the MLB and Minors this season.
Note: * denotes on injured list | ** denotes on development list
Majors
Hitting, Team, AB, H, HR, RBI, Avg.
Alec Bohm (Omaha Roncalli), Phillies, 193, 52, 6, 37, .269
Jake Meyers (Omaha Westside, Nebraska), Astros, 129, 33, 4, 17, .256
Nicky Lopez (Creighton), Royals, 60, 13, 0, 7, .217
Darin Ruf (Omaha Westside, Creighton), Brewers, 40, 11, 0, 3, .275
Pitching, Team, IP, W-L, Sv, ERA, SO
Aaron Bummer (Nebraska), White Sox, 17, 1-1, 0, 8.47, 15
Jake Diekman (Wymore, Doane), Rays, 16.2, 0-1, 0, 7.56, 16
Erik Swanson (Iowa Western), Blue Jays, 25.1, 2-2, 0, 3.20, 33
MINORS
Hitting
Anthony Bemboom (Creighton), Orioles-AAA, 64, 19, 1, 9, .297
Austin Callahan (Fremont), Reds-A, 150, 36, 1, 16, .240
Isaac Collins (Creighton), Brewers-AA, 45, 9, 0, 4, .200
Ryan Fitzgerald (Creighton), Red Sox-AAA, 137, 40, 7, 31, .292
*Michael Helman (Lincoln Pius X), Twins-AAA, 64, 23, 4, 23, .359
Jake Holton (Creighton), Tigers-AA, 135, 31, 4, 13, .230
Aaron Palensky (Papillion-La Vista, Southeast CC, Nebraska), Yankees-A, 125, 44, 12, 34, .352
Dylan Phillips (Omaha Creighton Prep), Angels-A, 41, 8, 1, 3, .195
Jakson Reetz (Norris), Royals-AAA, 72, 21, 4, 14, .292
Tyler Reichenborn (Iowa Western), Cardinals-A, 47, 10, 2, 4, .213
Will Robertson (Creighton), Blue Jays-AA, 113, 21 5, 18 .186
Alan Roden (Creighton), Blue Jays-A, 133, 42, 2, 21, .316
Scott Schreiber (Nebraska), Astros-AA, 95, 26, 3, 14, .274
*Elliot Soto (Creighton), Twins-AAA, 83, 14, 0, 2, .169
Pitching
Ty Blach (Creighton), Rockies-AAA, 15.1, 1-0, 0, 2.93, 10
Nate Fisher (Yutan, Nebraska), White Sox-AAA, 51, 4-5, 0, 4.59, 51
*Evan Johnson (Creighton), Mariners-A, 0, 0-0, 0, 0.00, 0
Matt Keating (Creighton Prep, Southeast CC), Yankees-A, 20.1, 3-3, 1, 2.21, 29
Jake McSteen (Nebraska), Braves-AA, 18.1, 1-1, 1, 2.95, 17
Dylan Phillips (Omaha Creighton Prep), Angels-A, 24.2, 2-1, 1, 2.55, 38
Cade Povich (Bellevue West, Nebraska), Orioles-AA, 40, 4-4, 0, 4.50, 61
Jackson Rose (Omaha Westside), Marlins-AAA, 22.1, 1-0, 1, 4.43, 29
Thomas Ruwe (Fremont), Nationals-A, 3, 0-0, 0, 3.00, 1
Spencer Schwellenbach (Nebraska), Braves-A, 23.1, 1-1, 0, 1.93, 20
Dylan Tebrake (Creighton), Mets-A, 9, 0-1, 0, 3.00, 12
Daniel Tillo (Iowa Western), Giants-AAA, 19, 1-5, 0, 9.00, 11
Matt Waldron (Omaha Westside, Nebraska), Padres-AAA, 44.2, 1-4, 0, 6.85, 53
**Cam Wynne (Lincoln, Nebraska), Phillies-A, 8, 0-1, 1, 2.25, 7
