Below are the stats for Nebraskans and other local standouts in the MLB and Minors this season.
Note: * denotes on injured list
* * *
Majors
Hitting, Team, AB, H, HR, RBI, Avg.
Anthony Bemboom (Creighton), Orioles, 6, 1, 0, 0, .167
Alec Bohm (Omaha Roncalli), Phillies, 247, 66, 7, 47, .267
Jake Meyers (Omaha Westside, Nebraska), Astros, 190, 43, 6, 21, .226
Nicky Lopez (Creighton), Royals, 105, 22, 0, 7, .210
*Darin Ruf (Omaha Westside, Creighton), Brewers, 49, 11, 0, 3, .224
Pitching, Team, IP, W-L, Sv, ERA, SO
Aaron Bummer (Nebraska), White Sox, 25.2, 2-1, 0, 6.66, 31
Jake Diekman (Wymore, Doane), Rays, 26.1, 0-1, 0, 4.78, 31
Erik Swanson (Iowa Western CC), Blue Jays, 36, 2-2, 1, 2.50, 45
MINORS
Hitting
Austin Callahan (Fremont), Reds-A, 237, 58, 4, 31, .245
Isaac Collins (Creighton), Brewers-AA, 97, 21, 0, 10, .216
*Ryan Fitzgerald (Creighton), Red Sox-AAA, 196, 59, 10, 45, .301
*Michael Helman (Lincoln Pius X), Twins-AAA, 64, 23, 4, 23, .359
Jake Holton (Creighton), Tigers-AA, 195, 48, 6, 24, .246
Aaron Palensky (Papillion-La Vista, Southeast CC, Nebraska), Yankees-AA, 179, 56, 14, 42, .313
Dylan Phillips (Omaha Creighton Prep), Angels-A, 41, 8, 1, 3, .195
Tyler Reichenborn (Iowa Western CC), Cardinals-A, 83, 20, 4, 11, .241
Will Robertson (Creighton), Blue Jays-AA, 177, 32, 8, 29, .191
Alan Roden (Creighton), Blue Jays-A, 217, 64, 3, 31, .295
Scott Schreiber (Nebraska), Astros-AA, 106, 30, 3, 15, .283
Elliot Soto (Creighton), Twins-AAA, 141, 29, 0, 9, .206
Pitching
Ty Blach (Creighton), Rockies-AAA, 30.2, 3-1, 0, 4.40, 27
Nate Fisher (Yutan, Nebraska), White Sox-AAA, 74, 5-8, 0, 5.23, 68
*Evan Johnson (Creighton), Mariners-A, 0, 0-0, 0, 0.00, 0
Matt Keating (Omaha Creighton Prep, Southeast CC), Yankees-A, 29.2, 5-5, 1, 3.03, 47
Jake McSteen (Nebraska), Braves-AA, 28.2, 1-2, 1, 2.83, 26
Dylan Phillips (Omaha Creighton Prep), Angels-A, 33.1, 2-3, 3, 4.86, 47
Cade Povich (Bellevue West, Nebraska), Orioles-AA, 56.2, 5-6, 0, 5.08, 86
*Jackson Rose (Omaha Westside), Marlins-AAA, 25.2, 1-0, 1, 4.91, 32
Thomas Ruwe (Fremont), Nationals-A, 10.1, 0-2, 0, 6.75, 10
Spencer Schwellenbach (Nebraska), Braves-A, 45.2, 3-2, 0, 2.76, 37
Dylan Tebrake (Creighton), Mets-A, 22, 1-1, 0, 2.05, 32
Matt Waldron (Omaha Westside, Nebraska), Padres-AAA, 66.2, 1-6, 0, 7.02, 75
Made MLB debut Saturday, optioned to Triple-A Sunday
Cam Wynne (Lincoln High, Nebraska), Phillies-A, 14.2, 0-1, 1, 2.45, 12
