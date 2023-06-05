Below are the stats for Nebraskans and other local standouts in the MLB and Minors this season.
Note: * denotes on injured list
Majors
Hitting, Team, AB, H, HR, RBI, Avg.
*Alec Bohm (Omaha Roncalli) Phillies 196 52 6 37 .265
Jake Meyers (Omaha Westside, Nebraska) Astros 147 35 5 18 .238
Nicky Lopez (Creighton) Royals 71 17 0 7 .239
*Darin Ruf (Omaha Westside, Creighton) Brewers 49 11 0 3 .224
Pitching, Team, IP, W-L, Sv, ERA, SO
Aaron Bummer (Nebraska) White Sox 18.2 1-1 0 7.71 19
Jake Diekman (Wymore, Doane) Rays 18.1 0-1 0 6.87 16
Erik Swanson (Iowa Western CC) Blue Jays 28.2 2-2 1 2.83 35
MINORS
Hitting
*Anthony Bemboom (Creighton) Orioles-AAA 69 20 1 9 .290
Austin Callahan (Fremont) Reds-A 175 43 1 20 .246
Isaac Collins (Creighton) Brewers-AA 64 14 0 5 .219
Ryan Fitzgerald (Creighton) Red Sox-AAA 158 49 8 38 .310
*Michael Helman (Lincoln Pius X) Twins-AAA 64 23 4 23 .359
Jake Holton (Creighton) Tigers-AA 159 41 5 20 .258
Aaron Palensky (Papillion-La Vista, Southeast CC, Nebraska) Yankees-AA 139 46 12 35 .331
Dylan Phillips (Omaha Creighton Prep) Angels-A 41 8 1 3 .195
Jakson Reetz (Norris) Royals-AAA 80 21 4 14 .263
Tyler Reichenborn (Iowa Western CC) Cardinals-A 49 10 2 4 .204
Will Robertson (Creighton) Blue Jays-AA 132 23 6 21 .174
Alan Roden (Creighton) Blue Jays-A 153 46 2 23 .301
Scott Schreiber (Nebraska) Astros-AA 95 26 3 14 .274
Elliot Soto (Creighton) Twins-AAA 90 15 0 2 .167
Pitching
Ty Blach (Creighton) Rockies-AAA 18.1 1-0 0 2.95 13
Nate Fisher (Yutan, Nebraska) White Sox-AAA 56.1 4-6 0 5.11 56
*Evan Johnson (Creighton) Mariners-A 0 0-0 0 0.00 0
Matt Keating (Omaha Creighton Prep, Southeast CC) Yankees-A 22.1 3-4 1 2.84 34
Jake McSteen (Nebraska) Braves-AA 22 1-1 1 2.86 18
Dylan Phillips (Omaha Creighton Prep) Angels-A 26.1 2-1 2 2.39 39
Cade Povich (Bellevue West, Nebraska) Orioles-AA 43 4-5 0 5.23 64
Jackson Rose (Omaha Westside) Marlins-AAA 24.1 1-0 1 4.07 31
Thomas Ruwe (Fremont) Nationals-A 6 0-0 0 1.50 3
Spencer Schwellenbach (Nebraska) Braves-A 29.1 2-1 0 1.53 24
Dylan Tebrake (Creighton) Mets-A 12.1 0-1 0 2.19 19
Daniel Tillo (Iowa Western) Giants-AAA 22 1-5 0 9.00 13
Matt Waldron (Omaha Westside, Nebraska) Padres-AAA 54.2 1-4 0 7.24 63
Cam Wynne (Lincoln High, Nebraska) Phillies-A 10 0-1 1 2.61 11
