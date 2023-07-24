Below are the stats for Nebraskans and other local standouts in the MLB and Minors this season.
Note: * denotes on injured list
* * *
Majors
Hitting, Team, AB, H, HR, RBI, Avg.
Alec Bohm (Omaha Roncalli), Phillies, 325, 90, 9, 61, .277
Jake Meyers (Omaha Westside, Nebraska), Astros, 227, 51, 7, 23, .225
Nicky Lopez (Creighton), Royals, 148, 31, 0, 12, .209
*Darin Ruf (Omaha Westside, Creighton), Brewers, 49, 11, 0, 3, .224
Pitching, Team, IP, W-L, Sv, ERA, SO
Ty Blach (Creighton), Rockies, 16.1, 0-0, 0, 5.51, 7
Aaron Bummer (Nebraska), White Sox, 34.1, 3-2, 0, 6.82, 43
Jake Diekman (Wymore, Doane), Rays, 32.1, 0-1, 0, 4.18, 39
Erik Swanson (Iowa Western CC), Blue Jays, 46.2, 2-2, 2, 2.89, 52
MINORS
Hitting
Anthony Bemboom (Creighton), Orioles-AAA, 85, 22, 1, 9, .259
Austin Callahan (Fremont), Reds-A, 315, 82, 5, 42, .260
Isaac Collins (Creighton), Brewers-AA, 155, 40, 4, 23, .258
Ryan Fitzgerald (Creighton), Red Sox-AAA, 217, 67, 10, 52, .309
*Michael Helman (Lincoln Pius X), Twins-AAA, 64, 23, 4, 23, .359
Jake Holton (Creighton), Tigers-AA, 236, 57, 9, 31, .242
Aaron Palensky (Papillion-La Vista, Southeast CC, Nebraska), Yankees-AA, 226, 62, 16, 45, .274
Dylan Phillips (Omaha Creighton Prep), Angels-A, 41, 8, 1, 3, .195
Jakson Reetz (Norris), Giants-AAA, 158, 40, 5, 24, .253
Tyler Reichenborn (Iowa Western CC), Cardinals-A, 98, 23, 5, 15, .235
Will Robertson (Creighton), Blue Jays-AA, 232, 46, 9, 37, .198
Alan Roden (Creighton), Blue Jays-AA, 281, 91, 4, 43, .324
*Elliot Soto (Creighton), Twins-AAA, 164, 35, 1, 13, .213
Pitching
Nate Fisher (Yutan, Nebraska), White Sox-AAA, 92.1, 5-9, 0, 5.36, 82
Matt Keating (Omaha Creighton Prep, Southeast CC), Yankees-A, 39, 5-7, 1, 4.15, 59
Jake McSteen (Nebraska), Braves-AA, 38, 1-2, 1, 4.26, 35
Dylan Phillips (Omaha Creighton Prep), Angels-A, 40.2, 2-3, 3, 5.53, 58
Cade Povich (Bellevue West, Nebraska), Orioles-AA, 81.1, 6-7, 0, 4.87, 118
*Jackson Rose (Omaha Westside), Marlins-AAA, 25.2, 1-0, 1, 4.91, 32
Thomas Ruwe (Fremont), Nationals-A, 15.2, 0-2, 0, 8.04, 20
Spencer Schwellenbach (Nebraska), Braves-A, 51.1, 4-2, 0, 2.63, 41
Dylan Tebrake (Creighton), Mets-AA, 29, 1-1, 1, 2.48, 44
Mark Timmins (Omaha Central, Omaha), Angels-A, 12.1, 0-0, 0, 6.57, 9
Matt Waldron (Omaha Westside, Nebraska), Padres-AAA, 69, 1-7, 0, 7.30, 77
Cam Wynne (Lincoln, Nebraska), Phillies-A, 21.2, 1-1, 1, 2.91, 22
