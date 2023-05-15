Below are the stats for Nebraskans and other local standouts in the MLB and Minors this season.
Note: * denotes released; ** denotes on injured list
* * *
MAJORS
Hitting, Team, AB, H, HR, RBI, Avg.
Alec Bohm (Omaha Roncalli), Phillies, 148, 40, 4, 28, .270
Jake Meyers (Omaha Westside, Nebraska), Astros, 103, 25, 2, 11, .243
**Nicky Lopez (Creighton), Royals, 55, 11, 0, 7, .200
Darin Ruf (Omaha Westside, Creighton), Free agent, 23, 6, 0, 3, .261
Pitching, Team, IP, W-L, Sv, ERA, SO
Aaron Bummer (Nebraska), White Sox, 13.1, 1-1, 0, 9.45, 13
Jake Diekman (Wymore, Doane), Rays, 12.1, 0-1, 0, 7.30, 12
Erik Swanson (Iowa Western), Blue Jays, 20.1, 2-1, 0, 1.33, 25
MINORS
Hitting
Anthony Bemboom (Creighton), Orioles-AAA, 34, 11, 1, 4, .324
Austin Callahan (Fremont), Reds-A, 111, 26, 1, 14, .234
**Isaac Collins (Creighton), Brewers-AAA, 43, 8, 0, 4, .186
Ryan Fitzgerald (Creighton), Red Sox-AAA, 102, 32, 6, 24, .314
**Michael Helman (Lincoln Pius X), Twins-AAA, 64, 23, 4, 23, .359
Jake Holton (Creighton), Tigers-AA, 94, 20, 3, 6, .214
Aaron Palensky (Papillion-La Vista, Southeast CC, Nebraska), Yankees-A, 85, 27, 9, 24, .318
Dylan Phillips (Omaha Creighton Prep), Angels-A, 29, 7, 1, 3, .241
Jakson Reetz (Norris), Royals-AAA, 50, 13, 3, 12, .260
Tyler Reichenborn (Iowa Western), Cardinals-A, 32, 5, 2, 4, .156
Will Robertson (Creighton), Blue Jays-AA, 79, 17, 4, 12, .214
Alan Roden (Creighton), Blue Jays-A, 91, 25, 1, 12, .275
Scott Schreiber (Nebraska), Astros-AA, 83, 24, 3, 14, .289
Elliot Soto (Creighton), Twins-AAA, 82, 14, 0, 2, .171
Pitching
Ty Blach (Creighton), Rockies-AAA, 6.1, 0-0, 0, 5.68, 4
Nate Fisher (Yutan, Nebraska), White Sox-AAA, 37.1, 3-3, 0, 3.38, 42
**Evan Johnson (Creighton), Mariners-A, 0, 0-0, 0, 0.00, 0
Matt Keating (Omaha Creighton Prep, Southeast CC), Yankees-A, 14.2, 2-1, 1, 1.23, 23
Jake McSteen (Nebraska), Braves-AA, 13, 1-1, 1, 2.77, 14
Dylan Phillips (Omaha Creighton Prep), Angels-A, 19, 1-1, 1, 1.89, 31
Cade Povich (Bellevue West, Nebraska), Orioles-AA, 26.2, 3-2, 0, 3.38, 44
Jackson Rose (Omaha Westside), Marlins-AAA, 17, 1-0, 1, 3.18, 24
Thomas Ruwe (Fremont), Nationals-A, 1, 0-0, 0, 0.00, 0
Spencer Schwellenbach (Nebraska), Braves-A, 15.2, 0-1, 0, 2.30, 12
Dylan Tebrake (Creighton), Mets-A, 4, 0-1, 0, 6.75, 4
Daniel Tillo (Iowa Western), Giants-AAA, 13, 1-2, 0, 4.85, 6
Matt Waldron (Omaha Westside, Nebraska), Padres-AAA, 35.1, 0-3, 0, 6.88, 44
Cam Wynne (Lincoln High, Nebraska), Phillies-A, 8, 0-1, 1, 2.25, 7
