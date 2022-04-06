The MLB season is upon us, and here's why we are thankful for it

If you’re like me, you don’t consider the seasons winter, spring, summer and fall. It’s football, basketball and baseball — or some variation of that. I know, that’s just three seasons. This makes a little more sense since there are no set dates for each season.

It just happens when you’re ready to flip the calendar. You can even flip back to the previous season. No rules here.

So when last Major League Baseball season ended, we knew the collective bargaining agreement would expire before 2022. That was so far away, though.

Football season was starting (or already there for some folks).

No one wanted to think about the possibility of a work stoppage or another shortened season — sports (and life) were finally getting back to normal after the pandemic. But things started to get real in November. There was no progress in negotiations between the players union and owners, and by December there was a lockout.

OK, but it’s still basketball season.

The lockout continued through January and February. Worse yet, both sides couldn’t have been further apart.

When the deadline passed last month to reach an agreement to start the season as planned on March 31, we had to face the possibility. Many not only questioned whether there would be a shortened season, but a season at all. Get ready for a long summer — er, football season?

Then it happened. Like Christmas in March.

There was an accord. And it was only eight days after the owners’ deadline. There will be a full, normal season. And that will be upon us Thursday.

It’s hard to say how close we came to an abbreviated baseball season, or no season at all. And I’m thankful to be talking about baseball now.

I mean, what would we have done without it? Probably more yard work. Watched competitive tag on ESPN2. No chance to take advantage of the free Extra Innings television package that first week and after the all-star break. Maybe that’s just me.

But like many other people, baseball is my favorite season. So let’s embrace it. Here’s a sampling of what we are thankful for, since it’s almost unofficially baseball season.

— Kristin Donovan

Last AB for pitchers

The new collective bargaining agreement saved baseball, and that alone is reason to be thankful. But it also gave the 2022 season some historical significance that’s worth being excited about.

The designated hitter is officially coming to the National League.

Baseball loves its traditions, and purists have long romanticized making pitchers hit. But what’s lost in tradition will be made up for with better batting and a more exciting product on the field.

Instead of watching uncomfortable pitchers struggle to bat .100 against tougher and tougher pitching, we’ll get to see players who have spent their entire lives training to hit have more opportunities to show their stuff.

And instead of seeing a pitcher who’s dealing get pulled late for a pinch hitter, we’ll get to see those good outings last even longer.

Sure, the universal DH means we’ll lose rare treats like Bartolo Colón hitting his only career home run at age 42. But we’ll also be spared things like the rest of Colon’s 326 plate appearances, which included 25 hits, 166 strikeouts and a career .084 average.

Is anyone really going to miss that? Not when the trade-off is more at-bats from proven hitters like the Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber or the Nationals’ Nelson Cruz.

The new rule also ends the odd case of Major League Baseball playing with two sets of rules, one of which had long since been abandoned by virtually every other level of the sport.

After decades of playing two games, MLB is united under one form of play that will let the best hitters face the best pitchers more often. That’s something all fans should get excited about.

— Adam Ziegler

Predicting parity

The clean slate of a new season stirs championship dreams for teams in all sports, but in baseball, hope truly does spring eternal.

Since 2000, Major League Baseball has had 15 teams win the World Series. For everyone counting at home, that's half of the league's 30 franchises, and it's more champions this century than the NFL (13), NHL (12) and NBA (10).

Furthermore, in the past eight seasons, eight teams (the Giants, Royals, Cubs, Astros, Red Sox, Nationals, Dodgers and Braves) have won titles, with no repeats.

Last year, the Atlanta Braves won the World Series for the first time since 1995. In 2020, the Los Angeles Dodgers won their first title since 1988. The year before that, the Washington Nationals won their first title ever.

That kind of parity helps make baseball fun. And this year could be no exception.

While the Dodgers and Braves are still among the favorites to capture the crown this year, other teams without much recent success also have high hopes.

The Toronto Blue Jays haven't won it all since 1993 but are expected to contend with a roster of young stars plus offseason additions Kevin Gausman and Matt Chapman. The Chicago White Sox, who haven't even made the ALCS since winning the 2005 World Series, return a strong lineup bolstered by a recent trade for veteran outfielder A.J. Pollock. And the Tampa Bay Rays, who played in the Fall Classic in 2020, hope young stars Wander Franco and Randy Arozarena can carry them to their first championship.

On top of all this, the playoffs may become even more unpredictable this year as the league's collective bargaining agreement included a new playoff format. The field will expand from 10 to 12, giving even more teams a shot come October.

But there's no use in guessing what will happen. We just have to wait and see.

For now, hope springs eternal.

— Zach Tegler

Sleep can wait

Bill Veeck once said, “There are only two seasons — winter and baseball.” While it often does not align perfectly with the end of winter weather, the start of baseball season brings an end to our long winter of discontent. The sun shines a little brighter once the baseball season has begun.

If the lockout had dragged on, my Blu-ray player would have gotten a workout. Movies such as (but not limited to) “Bull Durham,” “Field of Dreams,” “Major League,” “The Sandlot,” “Rookie of the Year,” “Little Big League,” “The Rookie” and “A League of Their Own” would have been playing essentially nonstop until the lockout ended.

I would have gotten more sleep during the lockout. The great thing about baseball is that it runs from noon until midnight nearly every day of the season. Without late-night West Coast games or a viewing of “Quick Pitch” to catch all the day’s highlights, I would have gone to sleep at a much more reasonable hour.

In addition, I would have had to care more about other sporting events that are in the background during the first month of the baseball season: the first round of the NBA playoffs, the NFL draft and the USFL, apparently.

Thankfully, the lockout was not extended, and I can resume my baseball viewing with only a week’s delay. Welcome back, MLB. Our long winter of discontent is over.

— Andrew Stem

