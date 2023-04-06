Toledo's Andy Ibanez hit a grand slam in the third inning and that kept the Mud Hens in front the rest of the way in an 8-5 win over the Storm Chasers on Thursday afternoon at Werner Park.

Ibanez's shot to center broke a 1-1 tie. Omaha scored runs in five innings and trimmed its deficit to 6-5 in the seventh following Tucker Bradley's second hit of the day.

But Toledo's Zack Short hit a two-run homer in the eighth to help the Mud Hens win their third straight over the Chasers.

Toledo and Omaha continue their series at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

Toledo (4-2) 104 100 020 - 8 10 2

Omaha (3-3) 011 101 100 - 5 7 1

W: Fry, 1-0. L: Kowar, 1-1. S: Del Pozo, 1. 2B: T, Jo.Davis, Knapp, Ibanez. 3B: O, Bradley. HR: T, Ibanez (2), Knapp (1), Short (2); O, Loftin (2)