Westside, Creighton grad Darin Ruf to make his first MLB playoffs appearance

Being part of the best feel-good story of baseball's regular season felt really good to Darin Ruf.
Ruf's San Francisco Giants were expected to finish around .500 and in the middle of the pack in the National League West. Instead, they won 107 games and snapped the Dodgers' streak of eight consecutive N.L. West crowns.
"We had optimism like all teams (in the preseason)," said Ruf, an Omaha Westside graduate and former Creighton standout. "The first true test we faced was when we had injuries to some veterans guys after the first month, but I feel like we didn't miss a beat.
"It's awesome that we exceeded so many expectations."
That race came down to the regular season's final day as the defending world champion Dodgers won 106 games. But San Francisco's win Sunday on the last day of the regular season clinched the division.
"Every single game was important and we had to treat each game as a must-win," said Ruf, who homered last Friday in the series opener against San Diego.
Now the Giants are moving on to the playoffs and awaiting them will be the rival Dodgers in the best-of-five NLDS, beginning Friday at 8:37 p.m. It's San Francisco first playoff appearance since 2016, and for Ruf, who made his Major League debut in 2012, he'll be in the playoffs for the first time.
"It'll be an experience like none other in baseball. It's going to be special," said Ruf on Wednesday — and that was before he knew the opponent would be the Dodgers.
The 35-year-old has enjoyed his best season in the majors. The right-handed power hitter had career-highs in games played (118), hits (71), batting average (.271), home runs (16), RBIs (43) - even stolen bases (2).
He had played three seasons in the Korean Baseball Organization before earning a roster spot with the Giants in 2020. His role with the team has increased this season.
"A lot of success last year gave me confidence and I put in the work during the offseason," Ruf said. "I was comfortable with the organization and with being able to pick up where I left off."
Another Westside graduate will be playing in the ALDS. Outfielder Jake Meyers was called up from minors July 31 and since then has hit six homers with 28 RBIs.
