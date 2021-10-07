Westside, Creighton grad Darin Ruf to make his first MLB playoffs appearance

Being part of the best feel-good story of baseball's regular season felt really good to Darin Ruf.

Ruf's San Francisco Giants were expected to finish around .500 and in the middle of the pack in the National League West. Instead, they won 107 games and snapped the Dodgers' streak of eight consecutive N.L. West crowns.

"We had optimism like all teams (in the preseason)," said Ruf, an Omaha Westside graduate and former Creighton standout. "The first true test we faced was when we had injuries to some veterans guys after the first month, but I feel like we didn't miss a beat.

"It's awesome that we exceeded so many expectations."

That race came down to the regular season's final day as the defending world champion Dodgers won 106 games. But San Francisco's win Sunday on the last day of the regular season clinched the division.

"Every single game was important and we had to treat each game as a must-win," said Ruf, who homered last Friday in the series opener against San Diego.