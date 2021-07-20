Royals prospect Bobby Witt Jr. makes solid outing in Triple-A debut with Omaha Storm Chasers

"Just learning a lot this year, learned a lot about myself and I've just been taking it day by day," Witt said. "Just trying to get better each and every day and trying to help whatever team I'm on win."

Pratto can see why Witt is moving so quickly through the minors.

"Other than just his freakish athleticism, it's his hunger for the big moment," Pratto said. "He wants to be the guy up there who puts the dagger in. That's the kind of player he is."

Witt said it felt right playing on a major league field last weekend in Denver, but he's trying to keep any talk of him playing full time at Kauffman Stadium out of his mind.

"I just try to tune that out as much as possible, just focus on the task at hand and the team that I'm with and just trying to bring my energy and try to win each and every day," Witt said. "Just have fun and then maybe hopefully one day soon we'll be up there, so that's the goal and we'll just keep working."​

Omaha and St. Paul continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday's game drew 5,005 — the third time this season the Chasers drew over 5,000 — and ticket interest has risen since Witt and Pratto's call-up.

