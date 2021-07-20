Royals prospect Bobby Witt Jr. makes solid outing in Triple-A debut with Omaha Storm Chasers

Bobby Witt Jr. made Werner Park the most recent stop in his meteoric rise through the minor leagues.
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 major league draft made his Storm Chaser and Triple-A debut Tuesday against St. Paul.
"It's been great just getting the opportunity to play my first full year and just be around all the guys," Witt said on the eve of his Chaser debut. "It's been a lot of learning this year through the ups and downs.
"I've had a blast and I'm looking forward to the future."
The 21-year-old shortstop was promoted from Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Sunday along with 22-year-old first baseman Nick Pratto.
In Tuesday's 6-4 10-inning loss to St. Paul, Witt batted second and Pratto third in the Omaha order. The next four batters in the order — Edward Olivares, Kyle Isbel, Sebastian Rivero and Meibrys Viloria — all have spent time with the Royals.
Witt and Pratto both put up huge numbers in their 2½ months at Northwest Arkansas. Witt hit .292 with 16 homers, 50 RBIs and 14 steals and led all Double-A players in total bases with 137, while Pratto batted .279 with 15 homers and 43 RBIs. Both also started last weekend in the Futures Game in Denver during the All-Star Game celebration.
"I think we feed off each other, and I think that we've learned a lot from each other," Pratto said. "Bringing it to this group of guys is going to be exciting."
Witt, the first player in franchise history born in the 2000s, had a pair of hits in his Chaser debut. He ended a nine-pitch at-bat in the first inning by hammering a single to center and later scored on a wild pitch. In the fifth, he showed his speed by beating out a routine grounder to third.
Pratto went 1 for 3 with a line-drive single and a run scored in the seventh.
Witt and Pratto drove up together from Springdale, Arkansas, on Monday, ready for their next stop on the way to the majors.
"I'm just really thankful that he's just been there," Witt said of Pratto, the 14th overall pick in the 2017 draft. "Last year I kind of picked his brain a little bit because he's been there for three more years than I have and just kind of what he's gone through has really helped me. He's kind of been there, just like an older brother that I never had."
The Chasers now have four of Baseball America's top 100 prospects on its roster — Witt is eighth, pitcher Daniel Lynch (Tuesday's starter) is 22nd, pitcher Jackson Kowar is 68th and Pratto is 94th. All were at the Royals' alternate site last summer when the minor league season was canceled.
Witt, whose father pitched in the majors for 14 seasons and was in the stands for Tuesday's game, played in just 37 pro games before this season.
After being drafted in 2019, he batted .262 with 27 RBIs in 37 games at rookie-ball level in Arizona. This year, he's climbing the minor league ladder.
"Just learning a lot this year, learned a lot about myself and I've just been taking it day by day," Witt said. "Just trying to get better each and every day and trying to help whatever team I'm on win."
Pratto can see why Witt is moving so quickly through the minors.
"Other than just his freakish athleticism, it's his hunger for the big moment," Pratto said. "He wants to be the guy up there who puts the dagger in. That's the kind of player he is."
Witt said it felt right playing on a major league field last weekend in Denver, but he's trying to keep any talk of him playing full time at Kauffman Stadium out of his mind.
"I just try to tune that out as much as possible, just focus on the task at hand and the team that I'm with and just trying to bring my energy and try to win each and every day," Witt said. "Just have fun and then maybe hopefully one day soon we'll be up there, so that's the goal and we'll just keep working."
Omaha and St. Paul continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday's game drew 5,005 — the third time this season the Chasers drew over 5,000 — and ticket interest has risen since Witt and Pratto's call-up.
