Royals prospects Nick Pratto, Bobby Witt Jr. make Triple-A debut with Omaha Storm Chasers

Tuesday was the Triple-A debut for Royals prospects Nick Pratto and Bobby Witt Jr. as the Omaha Storm Chasers faced the St. Paul's Saints.

Pratto went 1 for 3 as he started a seventh-inning rally with a line-drive single to center. Witt went 2 for 6 with a pair of singles and a run scored.

St. Paul's Drew Maggi homered in the ninth to force extra innings, and Jose Miranda's double in the 10th broke the tie as the Saints edged the Storm Chasers 6-4 Tuesday afternoon at Werner Park.

The Chasers trailed 3-1 before Kyle Isbel scored on a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Then in the seventh, Sebastian Rivero's two-out single off the glove of first baseman Damek Tomscha brought home Pratto and Isbel for the tying and lead runs.

The Chasers were one out from the win when Maggi hit a long home run to left off Jake Newberry. Omaha had runners at second and third with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but a strikeout and groundout stranded the winning run at third.

Miranda's one-out double into the left-field corner put St. Paul ahead and Kyle Garlick added insurance with an RBI single.

Omaha and St. Paul will continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

