Storm Chasers' season opener pushed back to May 4

After having its entire season wiped out in 2020, the Omaha Storm Chasers will have to wait a little longer to get back on the diamond.

The Triple-A season, which was previously scheduled to begin April 6 for Omaha, was pushed back to May 4. Major League Baseball informed clubs of an approximately four-week delay Tuesday.

“While we’re disappointed to have to wait a little longer to welcome our Chasers family back to Werner Park, we’re confident that having more time to prepare for the 2021 season will help us make our 60 home games as fun and memorable as they can be,” team President Martie Cordaro said in a release Wednesday. “We’re so excited to see everyone at Werner Park on May 4 to celebrate the return of Triple-A baseball to the Omaha metro.”

The delay, according to MLB, will increase the likelihood that minor league players may be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine before heading to their assignments this spring. As a result, major league teams will use an alternate training site for Triple-A players at the beginning of the big league season, which will allow for a quicker and safer process of replacing players on MLB rosters.

Due to the delay, the Storm Chasers are now scheduled for 60 games at Werner and 120 overall.