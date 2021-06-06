Take me out to the ballgame: One Omaha family's tips for visiting MLB ballparks

Someday, my wife, Beth, and I hope to visit every major-league ballpark.
But that’s a retirement dream, and this story is reality.
We’re a baseball family, and there’s no doubt about it. While I grew up playing little league in North Omaha, my wife grew up playing softball in Fremont.
We’ve passed that love of sports on to our kids to the point that it sometimes can be a true wakeup call. When our daughter Kim — raised a fan of the Kansas City Royals — was attending college, I knew I’d lost her when she sent us a photo wearing a St. Louis Cardinals cap.
As a lifelong Royals’ fan, many baseball memories come from our many trips down Interstate 29 to Kauffman Stadium. But we’ve visited many cities over the years, and have seen many games.
Here are those places, a few memories and some travel tips.
Anaheim
A trip to Los Angeles to be the best man in a friend’s wedding led to an Angels game at Anaheim Stadium. It was a nice place and I found a baseball under my right-field seat, undoubtedly a byproduct of earlier batting practice.
My boss at the time, sports editor Steve Sinclair, also wanted me to make time to interview ex-Husker and former Angels’ outfielder Darin Erstad. He was gracious enough to grant me a 10-minute interview in the dugout well before the game began.
Travel tip: Getting around in Los Angeles is no picnic, though getting to Anaheim didn’t seem too bad. It wasn’t a thing back then, but Uber should be considered if you don’t have a car.
Baltimore
We sat in the left-field seats for an Orioles game at Camden Yards many years ago. This was one of the first throwback stadiums and it didn’t disappoint, though I have trouble remembering exactly how the game turned out.
Travel tip: Former Orioles slugger Boog Powell has a barbecue stand behind the right-field seats and it’s usually packed, so get there early if you want to partake.
Chicago
A trip to Wrigley Field has to be on your bucket list, even if you’re not a Cubs fan. The game we attended was bitterly cold and I was fortunate to purchase the last Cubs blanket at the souvenir stand for $40, though I easily could have resold it for much more that night.
Travel tip: Parking in downtown Chicago isn’t easy so get ready to either pay or — once again — consider an Uber. Public transportation also is a viable option, and we had little trouble figuring that out.
Cooperstown, New York
The home of the Baseball Hall of Fame, a site our son Brett and I visited in 1999 when Royals’ third baseman George Brett was inducted. Getting there is a little bit of a chore — we flew into Syracuse and drove two hours to get there — but well worth it.
Travel tip: Induction weekend in late July is always the busiest so avoid that time, unless one of your all-time favorite players is going into the hall. Many of the town’s shops are geared toward tourists, but it’s still fun to just soak in the tremendous atmosphere of everything baseball.
Dyersville, Iowa
Not a major-league site but the home of the Field of Dreams, located not far from Dubuque. My visit was impromptu many years ago while covering the Omaha Lancers hockey team, and we were all able to play a pickup game on the field — gloves, bats and balls already provided.
Travel tip: Watch the movie first so you have some sense of history about the field. A photo of you walking out of the cornfield also is a must.
Kansas City
My wife and I were fortunate enough to see two of the Royals’ most glorious victories at Kauffman Stadium — the 2014 Wild Card game vs. Oakland and Game 1 of the 2015 World Series vs. the New York Mets. Both wins were pure joy for diehard fans who have cheered for the Royals through thick and thin. Mostly thin.
Travel tip: Plunking down the money for a souvenir cup pays off in the long run as you can take it back for free refills. We also like to buy upper-deck tickets under the roof that provides welcome shade during summer day games.
Milwaukee
Visiting family in the nearby suburb of Hartland gave us the opportunity to see a Brewers’ game in the team’s first season at Miller Park, a stadium with a retractable roof. That came in handy the night we went because rain was in the forecast.
Travel tip: Perhaps taking a note from their NFL brethren in Green Bay, this stadium was tailgate central before the game. We were able to set up the brother-in-law’s grill and cook pregame brats, saving us money at the concession stand.
Minneapolis
We visited Target Field some years ago when the Royals played there, and Billy Butler bashed a couple of homers in a Kansas City win. Some Twins fans weren’t very friendly toward us because we were wearing Royal blue, but it never got ugly.
Travel tip: The stadium is built so that even the highest (cheapest) seats offer a great view, so save that money for the concession stand and enjoy the game from on high.
Oakland
Two trips have been made to the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, as old-school as it gets in the majors — perhaps the only stadium that still serves RC Cola. We saw the A’s play Baltimore many years ago and saw Oakland play the Angels a few years ago on Opening Day.
Travel tip: We took the public-transportation BART to the stadium the first time and drove to the stadium the second time. Nearby parking is pretty scarce so the BART or Uber is probably the way to go.
Omaha
OK, it’s not a trip but I’d be remiss if we didn’t give a shoutout to the hometown. We saw the Royals play twice in 2019, once at Werner Park (an exhibition game vs. the Storm Chasers) and once at TD Ameritrade Park (vs. Detroit).
Travel tip: Hot dogs just seem to taste better at ballparks so don’t be afraid to partake. Day games can get sunny (and hot) at both stadiums so opting for night games is usually the way we roll.
San Francisco
The Giants have a beautiful ballpark, but unfortunately they weren’t playing at home when we were there. My memory is of a game we attended at Candlestick Park, which was as cold and windy as perhaps anywhere else on the planet.
Travel tip: San Francisco is a beautiful place — but make sure to pack an extra sweatshirt or two because it can get chilly, even in the summer.
Seattle
We went to a Mariners’ game so long ago that it was played in the Kingdome, the former indoor home of Seattle’s MLB team. Ken Griffey Jr. and Alex Rodriguez were in the starting lineup, which definitely dates this game.
Travel tip: Visiting the Space Needle is a must, as is the Pike Place Fish Market. We also had a pizza from a restaurant called Pagliacci’s that was awesome.
St. Louis
Royals’ fans have a tough time cheering for the Cardinals but for the sake of our son-in-law, we did. The new stadium in downtown St. Louis is easily accessible and a great place to watch a game.
Travel tip: Admission to the zoo and several museums is free in St. Louis, so definitely take advantage of that. A visit to Ballpark Village, an entertainment district located adjacent to the stadium, also is a must.
Washington, D.C.
Our most recent trip happened in the summer of 2019 and the Royals played the Nationals, who would go on to win the World Series. The Royals actually won the game in 11 innings, giving credence to my postseason boast that K.C. was better than the champs.
Travel tip: Public transportation in our nation’s capital is awesome and relatively easy to navigate, and one train takes you right to the stadium. Definitely the way to go.