Take me out to the ballgame: One Omaha family's tips for visiting MLB ballparks

Travel tip: Getting around in Los Angeles is no picnic, though getting to Anaheim didn’t seem too bad. It wasn’t a thing back then, but Uber should be considered if you don’t have a car.

Baltimore

We sat in the left-field seats for an Orioles game at Camden Yards many years ago. This was one of the first throwback stadiums and it didn’t disappoint, though I have trouble remembering exactly how the game turned out.

Travel tip: Former Orioles slugger Boog Powell has a barbecue stand behind the right-field seats and it’s usually packed, so get there early if you want to partake.

Chicago

A trip to Wrigley Field has to be on your bucket list, even if you’re not a Cubs fan. The game we attended was bitterly cold and I was fortunate to purchase the last Cubs blanket at the souvenir stand for $40, though I easily could have resold it for much more that night.

Travel tip: Parking in downtown Chicago isn’t easy so get ready to either pay or — once again — consider an Uber. Public transportation also is a viable option, and we had little trouble figuring that out.

Cooperstown, New York