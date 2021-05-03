The long wait is over. It's finally time for Storm Chasers baseball

On Tuesday the Omaha Storm Chasers play their first game at Werner Park since Sept. 2, 2019.

Oh, how things have changed since then.

The Chasers' new roster will play in a new division, Triple A-East instead of the Pacific Coast League. There will be longer series to cut down on travel. Omaha opens the season with a six-game set against the St. Paul Saints beginning with Tuesday's 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

And there will be health protocols at the stadium after the 2020 minor league season was canceled due to the pandemic.

But even with those changes, the main thing for fans is that live baseball is back.

Brian Poldberg, who spent the 2020 season at the Kansas City Royals' alternate site, is back for his seventh season as Chasers' manager. And a number of familiar faces will be on the field.

Among position players on the roster are outfielder Bubba Starling, who played in 35 games for the Royals last season; Erick Mejia, who led the 2019 Chaser offense by batting .271 with 63 RBIs and 19 steals; and catcher Nick Dini, who hit 13 homers for Omaha in 2019.