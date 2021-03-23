 Skip to main content
There will be fans at the CWS, the question remains how many
BASEBALL

There will be fans at the CWS, the question remains how many

Jack Diesing

“Fans want to get out there and smell the fresh air and get back to America’s pastime,” said Jack Diesing Jr., president of CWS of Omaha Inc..

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Stay tuned.

That’s the message for College World Series season-ticket holders three months before the event. Jack Diesing Jr. doesn’t anticipate hearing from the NCAA about CWS capacity restrictions until late April, around the time of the volleyball Final Four in Omaha.

“We’re going to have fans, that we know,” the president of CWS of Omaha Inc. said. “We just don’t know the percentage yet.”

The NCAA has allowed 25% capacity — a few thousand fans per game — at basketball events in Indianapolis. Diesing expects the percentage will increase for the CWS.

“I’d be surprised if we couldn’t get to 50%,” Diesing said, noting that the decision isn’t his to make. “But that’s a guess. Nobody’s told me that.”

With COVID-19 vaccinations climbing every day, Diesing’s hope isn’t far-fetched. Major League Baseball teams are preparing for fans this spring; the Texas Rangers have placed no limits on capacity.

Kathryn Morrissey, executive director of CWS of Omaha, has talked to fans across the country and observed a “ravenous appetite out there” for a big event like the College World Series. Diesing hopes the CWS can look and feel like the traditional summer reunion.

“Fans want to get out there and smell the fresh air and get back to America’s pastime,” Diesing said.

College World Series championship cover pages through the years

dirk.chatelain@owh.com, 402-649-1461, twitter.com/dirkchatelain

