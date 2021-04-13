Werner Park will be at half capacity to start the season for Omaha Storm Chaser games, and will enforce mask and social distancing policies in the crowd.

The capacity restriction could be adjusted as the season progresses, though.

The team also announced Tuesday that assigned seating is only available through purchasing the full-season ticket or mini plan. All other general admission seating is first-come, first-served at the park, which will be cashless this season. All tickets purchased in advance for will be issued as digital tickets. For now, single-game tickets are available only for the first series.