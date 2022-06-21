 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

After making 3-on-3 national team, James Parrott hits international stage

  • 0
James Parrott

Omaha Bryan graduate James Parrott sent 3BALL USA founder Michael Wranovics a text. Simply, it stated that Parrott was selected to Team USA’s 3-on-3 national team.

Parrott, who played collegiately at Bellevue and Midland, was one of four players chosen to represent the United States in the 2022 FIBA 3x3 World Cup in Antwerp, Belgium from June 21-26. It will be his debut for the national team.

He earned an invitation to tryout following a strong performance at the 2022 Red Bull 3X nationals tournament, where his team — 3BALL Nebraska — finished third. 

“It’s definitely huge for our program and for our team to have James representing us out there and wearing USA on his chest,” said Wranovics, who is also the general manager of 3BALL Nebraska and 3BALL Omaha South. “But for James, it’s such a huge breakthrough.”

Immediately after receiving the text, Wranovics called Parrott and explained to him how significant the selection was. The Team USA tryout only featured eight participants, but there is a much wider pool of possible selections considering the number of three-on-three players and tournaments that exist. Entering the tryout, Parrott ranked 42nd in the country.

At the tryout, Parrott showed off his usual rebounding, tight defense and shot-blocking skills. Parrott told Wranovics that he was blocking shots left and right. Wranovics said Parrott was surprised, however, with his selection since he only shot 20% from the two-point range — 3-point range in 5-on-5. But on the phone call, Parrott had mentioned that out of all the combinations of lineups and rotations of players, the four selected had great chemistry. Kidani Brutus, Khalil Iverson and Dominique Jones round out Team USA.

“It became pretty clear to everyone there that was the team and James was clearly a really bog part of it,” Wranovics said.

Parrott hasn’t played 3-on-3 basketball for too long, initially getting involved in 2019 by showing up to Wranovics’ practices. Immediately, Wranovics knew he was right for the sport, fitting the mold of a “Swiss Army knife” player. Parrott treated every practice like a game and dominated the stat sheet in scrimmages, shooting as high as 80% from the field.

There was a pause with the pandemic that limited the amount of competitions he could play in. That break almost caused Parrott to retire from basketball. But now, he’s one of the best in the country and will be in consideration for future national team competitions.

“We always say once you get into a 3-on-3 practice and you get to go to a tournament, stuff like that, you start to become a little junkie,” said Malik Hluchoweckyj, Parrott’s teammate on 3BALL Nebraska. “You just kind of want more and more of the adrenaline that comes with the game.”

Hluchoweckyj knows Parrott can make the highlight-reel plays whether it's dunking on someone or blocking a shot, but what surprised him was how well he shot the ball. 

“He can get on these hot streaks where he kind of looks like a Curry or looks like somebody that just filled it up where you’re just kind of praying that he misses at some point,” Hluchoweckyj said. 

The selection puts Parrott on a radar for being named to the Olympic team for Paris 2024, should the United States qualify. It didn’t when the sport debuted at the 2020 Tokyo games. The Olympics is the biggest stage for the sport, but the World Cup, an annual event, is second and is a stepping point to make the Olympic team.

“You are now in a really amazing position,” Wranovics told Parrott. “First of all, focus on (the World Cup). Come back with a medal. If that goes well, you could be a front runner for the Olympic team.”

In preparation for the World Cup, the United States played in the Big Twelve 3x3 Tournament in Voiron, France, held from June 17-18. The team won all three of its games and finished first in Pool C, averaging 20 points per game. It defeated Mongolia, France and Italy. France and Italy fielded multiple teams in the tournament.

The United States begins World Cup play in Pool D on June 21 against Austria and Slovenia. It then concludes the preliminary group stage on June 23 with games against Egypt and host Belgium. The winner of the group automatically advances to the quarterfinals while the second and third-place finishers move to the Round of 16. The games can be found on this livestream here.

In 2019, the United States won gold at the World Cup and are the defending champions since the competition wasn’t held in 2020 or 2021. The United States also won silver back in 2016 after losing to Serbia, who holds the most gold medals at the World Cup with four.

“Now, he’s only going to be better because (of) the camps that he’s in now and getting to play competition from all over the world,” Wranovics said. “I think he’ll just be that much better when he gets back.”

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

