Chatelain: Giannis has revolutionized the NBA — while honoring its traditions

You don’t like pre-packaged promotion over authenticity, style over substance, hype over humility? Giannis didn't grow up on the AAU circuit making highlight films on YouTube. He learned the game on the streets of Athens, where he sold tourists cheap sunglasses and CDs to help support his Nigerian immigrant parents. Born in Greece, Giannis didn't receive citizenship from his government.

After the Bucks drafted Giannis in 2013, one prominent Greek politician compared the 18-year-old phenom to a chimpanzee, calling for his arrest and deportation.

"Why am I less Greek than you?" Giannis once said. "Why? Because I am black? Are you going take my nationality because of my skin color? Come on, man."

Giannis hasn't forgotten any of it. It's the source of his drive and work ethic. But also his joy and gratitude.

“People around the world from Africa, from Europe, I give them hope, it can be done," Giannis said Tuesday night. "It can be done! Eight years ago, I didn’t know where my next meal would come from. My mom was selling stuff in the street. Now I’m here sitting top of the top.”