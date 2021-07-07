Creighton's Ryan Nembhard and Ryan Kalkbrenner help teams advance in FIBA U19 World Cup

RIGA, Latvia — Creighton's Ryan Nembhard continued his strong run at the FIBA U19 World Cup Wednesday by recording a double-double and helping Canada's squad advance out of the opening round of the 16-team knockout round.

Nembhard had 13 points and 10 assists in Canada's 86-56 win over Puerto Rico Wednesday.

The freshman point guard is now averaging an event-high 6.5 assists per game and has the sixth-best 3-point percentage (46.7%) of all the participants.

Sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner was also in action at the World Cup Wednesday, finishing with one of his best statistical performances of the tournament.

He had 12 points, five rebounds and three blocks for a U.S. squad that recorded a record-setting 132-90 win over Korea. The team set U19 records for points, rebounds (62), assists (39), field goals made (57) and field goals attempted (92).

Both Nembhard and Kalkbrenner will return to the court again Friday in the World Cup's Round of Eight. Canada plays Spain at 4 a.m. The U.S. faces Senegal at 10 a.m. Both games will be available on ESPN Plus.

