Creighton's Ryan Nembhard and Ryan Kalkbrenner help teams advance in FIBA U19 World Cup

RIGA, Latvia — Creighton's Ryan Nembhard continued his strong run at the FIBA U19 World Cup Wednesday by recording a double-double and helping Canada's squad advance out of the opening round of the 16-team knockout round.
Nembhard had 13 points and 10 assists in Canada's 86-56 win over Puerto Rico Wednesday.
The freshman point guard is now averaging an event-high 6.5 assists per game and has the sixth-best 3-point percentage (46.7%) of all the participants.
Sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner was also in action at the World Cup Wednesday, finishing with one of his best statistical performances of the tournament.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner has been locked in since first receiving word that he'd been invited to a Team USA tryout for the under-19 FIBA U19 World Cup. Now the center is headed to Latvia.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
He had 12 points, five rebounds and three blocks for a U.S. squad that recorded a record-setting 132-90 win over Korea. The team set U19 records for points, rebounds (62), assists (39), field goals made (57) and field goals attempted (92).
Both Nembhard and Kalkbrenner will return to the court again Friday in the World Cup's Round of Eight. Canada plays Spain at 4 a.m. The U.S. faces Senegal at 10 a.m. Both games will be available on ESPN Plus.
Photos: Our best 2021 College World Series photos
Mississippi State's Rowdey Jordan greets fans after winning a national championship over Vanderbilt at the College World Series on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State players run around the field to high-five fans after winning the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday. Mississippi State won the championship 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State celebrates with their fans after defeating Vanderbilt during game three of the championship series of the College World Series on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State players dog pile after winning the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday. Mississippi State won the championship 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State’s Logan Tanner connects for a RBI single against Vanderbilt during a College World Series game on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Tanner Allen (5) makes a catch for an out in the second inning of the Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State College World Series second game of the championship series in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Kristie Bell, of Savannah, Tenn., cheers on Mississippi State during the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series first game of the championship series in Omaha on Monday. Vanderbilt won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State fans wave to a drone flying over a tailgate before the start of the Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State College World Series first game of the championship series in the Lot D parking lot outside T. D. Ameritrade Park in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Brayland Skinner slides into second base as Texas' Trey Faltine jumps to catch a ball meant to tag Skinner during a College World Series game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Eric Kennedy misses a catch in left field during a College World Series game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Brayland Skinner makes his way home to score the game winning run against Texas during a College World Series game on Saturday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Tanner Allen makes a catch on the warning track against Mississippi State during a College World Series game on Saturday.
Z Long The World-Herald
A worker removes a raccoon from the ceiling of the press box during the rain of the Texas and Mississippi State during the College World Series on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Kamren James collides with the wall while going after a ball in foul territory against Texas during a College World Series game on Friday.
Z Long, The World-Herald
Texas's Ty Madden got the start against Mississippi State during the College World Series on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Javier Vaz (2) is out at second by NC State's Carson Falsken (30), who then throws to first in the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
NC State's Garrett Payne (36) pitches with the bases loaded in the fourth inning in the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Javier Vaz steals second base as NC State's Carson Falsken jumps over him and misses the catch to tag him out during a College World Series game on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
NC State coach Elliott Avent wipes his head in the Wolfpack dugout as a College World Series is delayed due to health and safety protocols.
Z Long, The World-Herald
A rainbow over T.D. Ameritrade Park during a weather delay before the start of the Texas vs. Virginia College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lightning strikes east of TD Ameritrade Park during a rain delay before a College World Series game between Texas and Virginia on Thursday.
Z Long, The World-Herald
Gradyn O'Neill catches raindrops on his tongue during a weather delay before the start of the College World Series game on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Nick Brueser tags out Enrique Bradfield Jr. on first during a College World Series game on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Isaiah Thomas can't snag this sixth inning double Stanford's Brock Jones Vanderbilt during the College World Series on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Christian Little pitches to Stanford's Kody Huff in the first inning during the College World Series on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Silas Ardoin throws to first base to complete a double play after forcing out Tennessee's Liam Spence during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long, The World-Herald
Vanderbilt and NC State players line up for the national anthem during a College World Series game on Monday, June 21, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Dominic Keegan comes up short of a pop up in foul territory against NC State during a College World Series game on Monday.
Z Long The World-Herald
NC State's Sam Highfill tags out Vanderbilt's Javier Vaz during a College World Series game on Monday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter (22) pitches in the Vanderbilt vs. NC State College World Series baseball game in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Tillman Melsheimer, 12, of Gretna, sticks Dippin' Dots to his tongue during the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Brock Jones comes up short of a deep hit ball to centerfield against Arizona during a College World Series game on Monday.
Z Long, The World-Herald
Stanford's Brock Jones dives but comes up short of a ball hit to centerfield by Arizona during a College World Series game on Monday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Texas fans Kayne Hassler and Brody Hassler sport unique looks before the Longhorns’ game against Mississippi State on Sunday in Omaha.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Will Bednar started the game against Texas during day two of the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Logan Michaels celebrates with teammates after scoring a home run in the third inning against Tennessee during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Alex Tappen slides home to score past a tag from Tennessee's Connor Pavolony during a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Zack Gelof scores on a single by Max Cotier during a four-run seventh inning against Tennessee during day two of the College World Series on Sunday. Standing behind him is Tennessee catcher Connor Pavolony.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Arizona's Tyler Casagrande can't catch this ball hit by Vanderbilt's Troy LaNeve in the first inning that scored Dominic Keegan during the first game of the College World Series on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Nick Brueser fouls out to North Carolina State's Austin Murr for the first out int he fifth inning during the first game of the College World Series on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
