Four Omaha products are participating in Detroit Pistons camp

Four Omaha products are participating in the Detroit Pistons team camp, which opened this month and continues until Oct 6.
Former Creighton stars Justin Patton and Khyri Thomas were already on the roster. Ex-UNO standouts Tra-Deon Hollins and Tre’Shawn Thurman are among the five G League players who have joined Detroit’s in-market bubble, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.
Hollins (6.9 points and 8.4 assists per game) and Thurman (7.7 points per game) spent last season playing with the Grand Rapids Drive in the G League. Hollins was named to the 2019-20 NBA G League all-defensive team after ranking first in steals per game (2.7).
Hollins and Thurman will take part in the Pistons' camp to help boost the numbers so the team can conduct 5-on-5 scrimmages and full-squad workouts. Adam Woodbury, a former Iowa player from Sioux City, Iowa, is also reportedly in the camp.
Since Detroit did not make the cut for the NBA’s season restart in Orlando this summer, it’s conducting this three-week mini-camp to evaluate the younger players within its franchise.
Patton just signed with the Pistons this summer. It’s the fifth team in three NBA seasons for the former No. 16 overall draft pick. Patton played at Omaha North before becoming the 2017 Big East freshman of the year during his lone season at Creighton.
And Thomas, drafted 38th overall by Detroit in 2018, is in the final guaranteed season on his rookie deal. Thomas, an Omaha Benson product, was a two-time Big East defensive player of the year at CU. He’s played in 34 NBA games.
Creighton's NBA draft picks
Ed Cole
Dick Harvey
Paul Silas
Elton McGriff
Neil Johnson
Tim Powers
Wally Anderzunas
Bob Portman
Joe Bergman
Cyril Baptiste
Gene Harmon
Ralph Bobik
Doug Brookins
Rick Apke
John Johnson
Kevin McKenna
George Morrow
Daryl Stovall
Greg Brandon
Benoit Benjamin
Vernon Moore
Chad Gallagher
Rodney Buford
Kyle Korver
Doug McDermott
Justin Patton
Khyri Thomas
