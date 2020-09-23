Four Omaha products are participating in Detroit Pistons camp

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four Omaha products are participating in the Detroit Pistons team camp, which opened this month and continues until Oct 6.

Former Creighton stars Justin Patton and Khyri Thomas were already on the roster. Ex-UNO standouts Tra-Deon Hollins and Tre’Shawn Thurman are among the five G League players who have joined Detroit’s in-market bubble, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.

Hollins (6.9 points and 8.4 assists per game) and Thurman (7.7 points per game) spent last season playing with the Grand Rapids Drive in the G League. Hollins was named to the 2019-20 NBA G League all-defensive team after ranking first in steals per game (2.7).

Hollins and Thurman will take part in the Pistons' camp to help boost the numbers so the team can conduct 5-on-5 scrimmages and full-squad workouts. Adam Woodbury, a former Iowa player from Sioux City, Iowa, is also reportedly in the camp.

Since Detroit did not make the cut for the NBA’s season restart in Orlando this summer, it’s conducting this three-week mini-camp to evaluate the younger players within its franchise.