Four Omahans, one NBA minicamp: Who made the most of it?

There were moments during the recent Detroit Pistons minicamp when Tre’Shawn Thurman caught himself marveling at the three fellow Omahans he has known since childhood.

Look how far they’ve come.

Thurman was zipping passes to Khyri Thomas and watching the former Omaha Benson star go to work. There was Justin Patton, the big man out of Omaha North, showcasing his agility and mobility — though Patton injured his finger midway through the three-week camp.

And Tra-Deon Hollins. He and Thurman played together last year for the Grand Rapids Drive, Detroit’s G League squad. Both suited up for UNO and Omaha Central.

They know each other’s game well, but even Hollins made plays on the court last month that left Thurman thinking about the evolution of the competitive point guard.

“Everyone’s game has grown so much since we were in high school,” Thurman said. “Obviously, we know each other personally and stuff — but to be on the court with these guys, it’s almost like being on the court with them for the first time. Everyone’s so much better than what they have been.”

But they weren’t at an NBA practice facility just so they could reminisce.

The four had business to take care of.