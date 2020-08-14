How a Spurs game nearly cost a lifelong fan his job

The San Antonio Spurs nearly cost me my summer job.
They were doing work at the time, making a deep run through the 2005 NBA playoffs. I was grinding too, a college sophomore at Nebraska and a temp at a pharmaceutical company tasked with manning assembly lines packing pills into bottles and bottles into boxes.
The bosses were good people, but hardly sports fans. They wondered why I would delay my second-shift break to watch basketball on the one small television hanging above the break room. They didn’t know — or care — how to pronounce Manu Ginobili’s name.
More importantly, they expected me to work during the NBA Finals.
This was Spurs-Pistons, a battle of the two most recent league champions. The early portion of the series fortuitously lined up with weekends and off nights. I got to see role player Robert Horry save the day in Game 5, hitting a dramatic 3-pointer on the road to put San Antonio up 3-2.
Then things got serious. I stuffed boxes during the potential Game 6 clincher — a Tuesday night — and hurried out conflicted about what result I wanted to hear on the car radio at 11:15. Pistons win, 95-86.
Game 7 was a Thursday. And for the only time in my working life, I blew off the job. Just didn’t show up.
The game was tied after three quarters and the Spurs pulled away in the fourth for their third championship. Ecstasy ... until the next afternoon. They didn’t fire the temp, but they did put him on cleaning duty — scrubbing grimy machinery with a tooth brush — for a few days.
This story came to mind Thursday night, when San Antonio’s 22-year-playoff streak officially became the latest victim of 2020. Five NBA titles and a lifetime of memories fit into that run, tying for the longest in league history.
The Spurs are my personal example of how sports can get into your blood and crystallize moments that, objectively, shouldn’t matter much. Checking their place in the standings every morning in the Lincoln Journal Star during their first title year in 1999. Listening to Sean Elliott’s “Memorial Day Miracle” shot on the radio traveling through rural Iowa that same year. Wondering why a Tim Duncan jersey was so much cheaper than Shaquille O’Neal’s.
David Robinson was the reason I became a fan — he was so different from most athletes at that time, larger than life while being open about his Christian faith. Duncan grew to be my favorite all-time pro athlete. The bank shots, the poker face, the psychological mind games. It’s how I always imagined I’d do it were I in his size-16 shoes.
The Spurs were innovators of the game, creating standards considered commonplace today. Prioritizing corner 3s. Practicing “load management” by resting players for parts of back-to-backs. Investing in international scouting. It was a pleasure to follow.
San Antonio’s massive championship window and annual postseason runs were parts of my spring every year from age 12-33. Coming home from high-school shifts at Culver’s in time for the second half — always with the playoff meal of a Philly steak sandwich and cheese curds in a paper bag — became a ritual. My younger brother, a wayward Kobe fan, and I had to watch Spurs-Lakers series from separate rooms for much of the 2000s. Friends jokingly wrote disparaging words about the team in my yearbooks. After all, Spurs fans weren’t exactly in abundance in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Life went on. I wrote a couple columns about the team in college for The Daily Nebraskan. The first trip my wife and I took beyond our honeymoon was to a Spurs game in Oklahoma City in March 2012. The Chesapeake Bay Arena sellout crowd started on fire, but the visitors won 114-105 in the only San Antonio game I’ve ever seen in person. We left among the giddy few.
When Ray Allen hit the desperation shot in Game 6 of the 2013 Finals and the Spurs lost to Miami in seven, it was the most upset I’ve ever been because of sports. When they buried the Heat the very next season in five – playing some of the finest team basketball ever seen – it was deeply cathartic. Many Husker fans in their 30s wish for a title now because they would appreciate the experience more as adults. The Spurs gave me that too.
The streak, at this point, is trivial. But this week it also served as a reminder for the way sports can enrich life and serve as a personal mile marker along the way.
Hopefully your bosses understand.
