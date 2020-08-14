How a Spurs game nearly cost a lifelong fan his job

San Antonio’s massive championship window and annual postseason runs were parts of my spring every year from age 12-33. Coming home from high-school shifts at Culver’s in time for the second half — always with the playoff meal of a Philly steak sandwich and cheese curds in a paper bag — became a ritual. My younger brother, a wayward Kobe fan, and I had to watch Spurs-Lakers series from separate rooms for much of the 2000s. Friends jokingly wrote disparaging words about the team in my yearbooks. After all, Spurs fans weren’t exactly in abundance in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Life went on. I wrote a couple columns about the team in college for The Daily Nebraskan. The first trip my wife and I took beyond our honeymoon was to a Spurs game in Oklahoma City in March 2012. The Chesapeake Bay Arena sellout crowd started on fire, but the visitors won 114-105 in the only San Antonio game I’ve ever seen in person. We left among the giddy few.

When Ray Allen hit the desperation shot in Game 6 of the 2013 Finals and the Spurs lost to Miami in seven, it was the most upset I’ve ever been because of sports. When they buried the Heat the very next season in five – playing some of the finest team basketball ever seen – it was deeply cathartic. Many Husker fans in their 30s wish for a title now because they would appreciate the experience more as adults. The Spurs gave me that too.