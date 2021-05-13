Khyri Thomas reportedly signs multiyear contract with Houston Rockets

Six day ago, Khyri Thomas signed a 10-day contract with Houston. And a day after making his first start, it appears the Omaha Benson and Creighton product is getting a new deal.

The Rockets and Thomas agreed on a multiyear contract Thursday, as first reported by The Athletic.

Thomas has played four games for Houston, averaging 16.3 points and 5.0 assists. That included a 27-point, five-steal performance last Saturday by the Big East’s defensive player of the year in 2017 and 2018.

Thomas was drafted in the second round by the 76ers then traded to Denver in 2018. He had 88 points in 34 career games in two seasons for the Pistons before becoming a free agent.