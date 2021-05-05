Report: Former Creighton standout Khyri Thomas to join Houston Rockets

Former Creighton standout Khyri Thomas is reportedly set to join the Houston Rockets.

The Athletic's Kelly Iko first reported the news Wednesday.

Thomas, who's also a Benson High grad, most recently spent time with the Austin Spurs in the G League bubble last winter. He averaged 13.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while making 45.7% of his 3-pointers in seven games.

The Detroit Pistons originally drafted Thomas in the second round in 2018. He averaged 2.3 points in 34 games over two seasons with the Pistons.

It was just a few months ago that the Rockets called up Justin Patton from their G League squad. Patton, the former Bluejay and former Omaha North product, averaged 5.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 13 games before getting released in April.

Three other former Creighton players are currently on NBA rosters: Doug McDermott (Indiana), Anthony Tolliver (Philadelphia) and Ty-Shon Alexander (Phoenix).

