UNO adds grad transfer Deanay Watson, Omaha 'best place' to make last year special

Deanay Watson is the latest addition to the UNO women's basketball team, the school announced Wednesday.
The 5-foot-10 Watson joins the program a graduate transfer after playing two seasons at Southeast Missouri State and one at Three Rivers Community College.
"Deanay is a versatile forward with a tremendous motor and ability to rebound and run the floor," coach Carrie Banks said in a press release. "I like that she can play in the paint and is continuing to evolve her perimeter game. She is a big personality, and I know Maverick fans will love watching her play."
Watson, from Bradenton, Florida, scored a team-high 11.1 points per game last season to go with 5.8 rebounds. She shot over 52% from the field.
“I chose Omaha because of the atmosphere," Watson said. "It felt like home minus the heat. On top of that, the coaches and the girls actually getting to know me was a plus. It’s my last year, so I have to make it my best year, and Omaha’s the best place to do it.”
MIAMI — Jayson Tatum wore a purple and gold No. 24 armband in honor of his hero, Kobe Bryant, and by the end of the night had collected the trophy named after someone closer to the color uniform he was wearing – Larry Bird, new namesake of the Eastern Conference Finals MVP award. Despite one of the ugliest stretches of basketball in the series in the fourth quarter, the Celtics barely crawled ...
SAN FRANCISCO – Coach Steve Kerr deflected questions last week during the Western Conference finals about how important the additional time off between series could be for his veteran-led and shorthanded squad. He and the team were focused on beating the Mavericks, which Golden State did Thursday night at Chase Center to earn the franchise’s sixth NBA Finals berth in the last eight seasons. ...
The Celtics’ transition from a team that has gone from just outside the top tier of the Eastern Conference to one that's four wins way from the franchise’s 18th NBA championship began the moment Ime Udoka took the microphone at his introductory news conference. He promised a team that would be accountable, play gritty defense and share the ball. Along the way he’s challenged his players, calling out stars and role players alike. It has him in line to become the 10th coach to win a title in his first season.
Somewhere, Gregg Popovich must be pleased. Ime Udoka and Steve Kerr played for Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs, both served as assistant coaches under him, and neither makes any effort to hide the affinity they have for the NBA’s career victory leader. And now, Udoka and Kerr are about to go head-to-head — in the NBA Finals. The title matchup is set: It’ll be Udoka and the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics facing Kerr and the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors, a series that begins Thursday night in San Francisco.
A frustrated Bam Adebayo tore his jersey apart as he walked off the court after the final buzzer. Erik Spoelstra made no effort to hide his sadness about how the Miami Heat's season ended. Kyle Lowry said the year was wasted. The hope was to spend Tuesday flying to the NBA Finals. Instead, the Heat enter an offseason of decisions. A team that was assembled with a singular goal of winning a championship will spend the coming months lamenting a chance that slipped away.
Jaylen Brown scored 25 points, Jayson Tatum added 22 and the Boston Celtics moved to the brink of a berth in the NBA Finals, running away after halftime to beat the Miami Heat 93-80 and take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference title series. Al Horford had 16 points and Derrick White added 14 for the Celtics. Tatum finished with 12 rebounds and nine assists. Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Heat, who shot 32% in the game — after shooting 33% in Boston’s 20-point win in Game 4. Gabe Vincent added 15, Jimmy Butler had 13 and Duncan Robinson scored 11.