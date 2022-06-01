UNO adds grad transfer Deanay Watson, Omaha 'best place' to make last year special

The Celtics’ transition from a team that has gone from just outside the top tier of the Eastern Conference to one that's four wins way from the franchise’s 18th NBA championship began the moment Ime Udoka took the microphone at his introductory news conference. He promised a team that would be accountable, play gritty defense and share the ball. Along the way he’s challenged his players, calling out stars and role players alike. It has him in line to become the 10th coach to win a title in his first season.