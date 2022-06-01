UNO basketball adds two transfers

Deanay Watson and Aaliyah Stanley are the latest additions to the UNO women's basketball team, the school announced Wednesday.
The 5-foot-10 Watson joins the program a graduate transfer after playing two seasons at Southeast Missouri State and one at Three Rivers Community College.
"Deanay is a versatile forward with a tremendous motor and ability to rebound and run the floor," coach Carrie Banks said in a press release. "I like that she can play in the paint and is continuing to evolve her perimeter game. She is a big personality, and I know Maverick fans will love watching her play."
Watson, from Bradenton, Florida, scored a team-high 11.1 points per game last season to go with 5.8 rebounds. She shot over 52% from the field.
Stanley has played at Eastern Michigan and most recently at Florida Gulf Coast. The 5-6 guard averaged 12.4 points at Eastern Michigan and 9.6 at FGC.