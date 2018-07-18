You are the owner of this article.
BASKETBALL

Will Creighton, Nebraska join offer list of four-star Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia?

Dawson Garcia
Dawson Garcia is a four-star forward ranked near the top 30 nationally, according to the 247Sports composite. 

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Dawson Garcia's recruitment is heating up, and both Creighton and Nebraska have been paying close attention.

The 6-foot-10 four-star recruit from Prior Lake (Minn.) High School currently holds eight scholarship offers. The Huskers and Bluejays have shown interest but haven't offered yet.

“Creighton was the first school to contact me when I was a 15-year-old and have kept in contact with me here and there," said Garcia, a forward ranked No. 31 nationally according to the 247Sports composite. "... I’ve talked to Nebraska a few times."

Both schools had coaches at the Adidas Gauntlet Finale last weekend in New York City. Garcia put in a strong performance there and was key in helping the D1 Minnesota 16-and-under team defeat previously No. 1-ranked Indiana Elite in the championship game.

Garcia currently holds scholarship offers from Baylor, Texas, Marquette, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Butler and Xavier. The only visit he has planned is to Texas in September.

Garcia said he's working on developing his game to match the trend of position-less basketball, which coaches recruiting him have said they'd like to see.

“If I get the rebound I can push it, but I can also find a guard,” Garcia said. “I can work in the post if I have a smaller defender on me, but If I have a bigger guard on me then I will probably take them outside.

“... I’m getting in the weight room more and shaping up my body how I want it to be. I’m working on my craft more and coming off the dribble, hitting jumpers and getting my ball-handling better. I want to be able to do everything for my size.”

Mike is a prep recruiting specialist for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MikeSautterOWH. Phone: 402-444-1335.

