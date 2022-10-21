Bud Crawford returning to ring — in Omaha — with Dec. 10 title fight

Champion welterweight Bud Crawford will fight in his hometown arena - the CHI Health Center — Dec. 10 in a title defense against David Avanesyan, Crawford confirmed late Thursday night to ESPN.

Crawford, 38-0, had been angling for a "Superfight" bout with Errol Spence Jr. that would have given one of them the undisputed title at 147 pounds. As negotiations have continued, Crawford chose to fight in 2022 against Avanesyan (29-3-1), a Russian boxer who is considered the European welterweight champion.

"David Avanesyan is a very tough task," Crawford told ESPN. "He's knocked out his last six opponents, and this guy is dangerous."

Crawford went on to say that, once he beats Avanesyan, he plans to "whoop" Spence's (rear end).

The Omaha native has long been considered one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world — good enough that many top boxers elude him in their prime. Spence (28-0) would be the boxer who ultimately gives Crawford the elite rival that, should Crawford win, cements his legacy as one of the best welterweights of all time.

The Dec. 10 fight will be available on BLK Prime pay-per-view for $39.95, and makes for a packed CHI Health Center calendar. Creighton basketball hosts Nebraska Dec. 4, while the arena will be host to the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Championships on Dec. 15 and 17.