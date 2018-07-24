SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jake Kalish enjoyed another strong outing, and the Storm Chasers won their road trip opener, 6-2, over Sacramento.
After Sacramento took a 1-0 lead, Omaha responded with three runs in the top of the 2nd. That was all the run support Jake Kalish (5-4) needed, finishing with a career-high 10 strikeouts in six innings. He allowed one run on five hits and no walks.
Casey Kelly (9-8) pitched 6⅓ innings for the River Cats, allowing three runs on eight hits, with three strikeouts and two walks.
Frank Schwindel added a two-run homer in the top of the ninth, his 17th home run of the season.
Richard Lovelady pitched two innings to earn the save and give the Chasers a win in the first game of their weeklong California road schedule.
The Storm Chasers (45-56) will continue the series in Sacramento on Wednesday night at 9:05 p.m. Right-hander Trevor Oaks (6-4, 2.12 ERA) will face Sacramento right-hander Shaun Anderson (0-0, 3.60).