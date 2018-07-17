NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Anthony Garcia drove in eight runs and the Nashville Sounds scored seven runs in the second inning to knock out Omaha starter Zach Lovvorn and jump-start an 11-1 rout of the Storm Chasers on Tuesday night.

Omaha suffered its fifth loss in six games since the Triple-A All-Star break as Lovvorn allowed eight runs, all earned, in two innings. He gave up seven hits and walked three.

After outfielder Anthony Garcia gave the Sounds a 1-0 lead with an RBI groundout in the first, they broke out in the second.

Eight of Nashville’s first nine batters reached base in the inning. Brett Vertigan, Ramon Laureano and Steve Lombardozzi hit RBI singles before the big blow: a grand slam by Garcia.

Garcia added a two-run shot off Eric Stout in the sixth inning, and the Sounds had more than enough cushion by the time the Chasers scored their only run on a solo homer by Jack Lopez in the eighth.

Garcia drove in his final run with a bases-loaded walk in the eighth — the last of four straight free passes issued by Sam Selman.

Josh Staumont, who entered for Lovvorn, threw three innings of hitless relief, striking out five and walking three.

Frankie Montas limited the Chasers to three hits in five shutout innings for Nashville.

Ramon Torres had three hits to lead Omaha, which meets Nashville again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.