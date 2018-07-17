NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Anthony Garcia drove in eight runs and the Nashville Sounds scored seven runs in the second inning to knock out Omaha starter Zach Lovvorn and jump-start an 11-1 rout of the Storm Chasers on Tuesday night.
Omaha suffered its fifth loss in six games since the Triple-A All-Star break as Lovvorn allowed eight runs, all earned, in two innings. He gave up seven hits and walked three.
After outfielder Anthony Garcia gave the Sounds a 1-0 lead with an RBI groundout in the first, they broke out in the second.
Eight of Nashville’s first nine batters reached base in the inning. Brett Vertigan, Ramon Laureano and Steve Lombardozzi hit RBI singles before the big blow: a grand slam by Garcia.
Garcia added a two-run shot off Eric Stout in the sixth inning, and the Sounds had more than enough cushion by the time the Chasers scored their only run on a solo homer by Jack Lopez in the eighth.
Garcia drove in his final run with a bases-loaded walk in the eighth — the last of four straight free passes issued by Sam Selman.
Josh Staumont, who entered for Lovvorn, threw three innings of hitless relief, striking out five and walking three.
Frankie Montas limited the Chasers to three hits in five shutout innings for Nashville.
Ramon Torres had three hits to lead Omaha, which meets Nashville again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 27, 1969: The Omaha Royals' first manager, Jack McKeon, celebrates. McKeon led the Chasers to back-to-back American Association titles in the franchise's first two years. McKeon would eventually lead the Florida Marlins to a World Series in 2003.
April 26, 1985: City employee Terry Cuevas spreads mixture of solvent and gasoline on the infield at Rosenblatt Stadium as part of an effort to dry the field enough to cover it with a tarp. The tarp wasn't laid on the field the two previous nights and got soaked in an overnight rainfall. The Omaha Royals were unable to play the game scheduled with the Iowa Cubs.
1991: The final signing of the ownership papers for the Omaha Royals. Seated from left: John Boyer, Bill Gorman, Joe Adams, Mary Ann Luby. Standing from left, Rob Knight, Bill Ulrich, Jim Hildreth and Lary Wzorek. Boyer is the attorney for Walter Scott who bought a major share in the team. Gorman is the Royals' GM.
May 25, 1993: Rance Ristau, 3, looks like he had a good time finishing off his cotton candy during an Omaha Royals afternoon game at Rosenblatt Stadium. But Rance, son of Dan and Cynthia Ristau, saw the Royals drop an 8-5 decision to Nashville.
Aug. 30, 1998: Mayor Hal Daub swings a mock sledge hammer at a golden spike that is held by the Omaha Royals' mascot, Casey, launching the teams new name, the Golden Spikes. The Lincoln Sport Parachute Club jumped into the stadium carrying a banner with the new name on it.
Aug. 16, 2001: After escaping the kennel and heading to the park, Brandi, the schnoodle in the jail-break costume, waits in the concession line with Shelli Willcoxon, left, and Shawn Willcoxon, center, during the Golden Spikes game.
Aug. 3, 2001: Nathanael Osborn, 4, left, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, attempts to take his sleeping bag back from his siblings, John Bedford, 9, and Jenny Osborn, 12 during the first Golden Spikes Scout Sleepover at Rosenblatt Stadium. Bedford and other scouts were allowed to bring their families to the event. More than 500 people took over the infield with sleeping bags, free-standing tents, games and munchies. Registration also included tickets to the Spikes game, the fireworks show, a commemorative patch and breakfast.
July 3, 2001: Rebekah Kuhfal, 7, of Neligh, Neb., turns her baseball ticket over to Chalee George of Omaha as her father David Kuhfal, right, and sister Christy, 9, wait their turn outside Rosenblatt Stadium.
Aug. 22, 2002: Sam the dachshund, 4, sticks his tongue out at the photographer at the Omaha Royals game. Sam's owner, Emily Swanger of Council Bluffs, brought both of her dogs to the game. The promotion was run with the Nebraska Humane Society.