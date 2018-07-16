NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville scored two runs in the bottom of the 11th inning Monday to rally for a 5-4 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers.
Omaha took an early 2-0 lead after scoring single runs in the third and fourth innings. Terrance Gore scored in the top of the third on a groundout from Billy Burns to give the Chasers a 1-0 lead. Donnie Dewees made it 2-0 in the top of the fourth with a double that drove in Ryan O’Hearn.
Nashville scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game, capitalizing on mistakes by Omaha reliever Richard Lovelady. BJ Boyd was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, allowing Beau Taylor to score. The Sounds had the bases loaded again when Jorge Mateo walked, bringing in Anthony Garcia to tie the game at 2-2.
Omaha and Nashville each scored a run in the 10th inning to send the game to the 11th, when Ramon Torres pushed Omaha ahead 4-3 with an RBI single.
Nashville’s Sheldon Neuse hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 11th to tie it, then gave the Sounds the win by scoring on a single from Melvin Mercedes.
Omaha continues its four-game trip to Nashville at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. Omaha right-hander Zach Lovvorn (1-2, 6.61 ERA) will face Nashville righty Frankie Montas (1-5, 4.39).