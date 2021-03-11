Chatelain: One year later, remembering the craziest, scariest 24 hours in local sports history

Fred Hoiberg’s head dropped.
That image went viral at 9 p.m. on March 11, 2020, and it's the scene that stands out one year later. The Nebraska basketball coach, hunched over on the bench at the Big Ten tournament, sick at the worst possible moment.
As underdog Nebraska battled Indiana inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, President Trump addressed the nation from the White House, announcing a European travel ban. Nebraska health officials disclosed five more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s cases to 10. The NBA suspended its season following Rudy Gobert’s positive COVID-19 test in Oklahoma City. All within the hour. Like a barrage.
Now here was Hoiberg, raising his arm to support his weary head, as assistant coach Armon Gates applied sanitizer next to him. The video clip bounced around social media. Some admonished the coach for acting irresponsibly. But the visceral response was fear. Agonizing, overwhelming, paralyzing fear.
During a timeout with 3:53 left, a Nebraska administrator hurried to the bench and delivered the coach a message from the league. He had to leave. Immediately. So Hoiberg handed his clipboard to assistant Doc Sadler and walked off the floor, where a wheelchair and N-95 mask were waiting.
“They wheeled me off and took me into the ambulance,” Hoiberg recalled recently. “I’m just thinking, what is going on here?”
Reflections of our year of COVID and the wave of sports cancellations are everywhere this week. It’s the kind of collective trauma you don’t forget. But here in Nebraska, the memories are especially bizarre because our teams played such a prominent role in the national narrative.
Hoiberg’s ambulance ride jolted Americans who’d never watched a Husker basketball game before. The following morning, Creighton played the final minutes of the college basketball season before the Big East abandoned their game at halftime. And in Lincoln, the boys high school state tournament continued anxiously as one of America’s last organized competitions before the spring shutdown.
The whole week merits a place in sports history, but we can boil down the emotions into one 24-hour period, starting Wednesday, March 11, and ending the following afternoon. This account is based on our staff reporting during those moments. Together, they paint a picture of unprecedented anxiety.
Happy anniversary. May we never live it again.
* * *
Derrin Hansen couldn’t take his eyes off his phone.
The UNO men’s basketball coach drove to Des Moines the morning of March 11 to evaluate prospects during the Iowa state tournament. Instead, he spent most of the day inside Wells Fargo Arena scrolling Twitter, stunned.
Just before noon, the first basketball bombshell: Nebraska’s three-day boys state tournament, beginning Thursday, was off-limits to ordinary fans, students, even college coaches like Hansen. Only immediate family could attend.
At 3:31 p.m., the NCAA announced its tournament, including first- and second-round games in Omaha March 20 and 22, would proceed without fans too.
“Can you believe this day?” Hansen said. “I’ve never seen a day like this in my life.”
At 3:45 Wednesday, Creighton was still riding high from its Big East co-championship run when Greg McDermott strode to a microphone to accept his conference coach of the year trophy. The bigger story was the Big East choosing to play in front of empty New York seats.
At 5:58, Hoiberg arrived at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, suit jacket in hand alongside his wife and basketball team. He’d woken up that Wednesday morning not feeling right. He assumed he was just run down by the “grind” of a long season; Nebraska had lost 16 straight games.
After Hoiberg alerted a Nebraska trainer that he wasn’t feeling well, the Big Ten’s on-site doctor tested Hoiberg’s vital signs and X-rayed his lungs. All good.
“He cleared me to coach,” Hoiberg said.
But coronavirus protocols were ramping up by the hour. Arena officials spent media timeouts wiping bench chairs with Lysol wipes. Big Ten officials held the game ball with latex gloves. Fans couldn’t turn their heads without seeing bottles of Purell.
Nebraska, with seven basketball players (and two football players), held a narrow first-half lead until Indiana made a run. Just after 8:30 p.m., the Rudy Gobert news landed. NBA season suspended.
What would it mean for college basketball? Or for other sports? Big Red fans had more important issues. Just before 9 p.m., Big Ten Network cameras captured Hoiberg apparently ill.
“If Fred Hoiberg was sick enough to be taken to the hospital in the middle of a worldwide pandemic,” college basketball analyst Rob Dauster tweeted, echoing hundreds of others online, “he never should have been on that sideline. Period. … If you don't know, DON'T COACH!”
Sadler took over the team and inserted football players Noah Vedral and Brant Banks for the final few minutes of an 89-64 loss. An ambulance rushed Hoiberg to an Indianapolis hospital, where he received a test for coronavirus and influenza.
Security kept media away from the Husker locker room, where players quarantined for almost 90 minutes, all without knowing their coach’s status.
Finally, Husker players loaded the team bus in small groups and headed for the hotel. Police officers helped clear the lobby for their arrival. Hoiberg was already there.
If the coach tested positive for Influenza A, doctors had told him, there was a 99% chance he didn’t also have COVID-19. After midnight, he received the call from the hospital.
“I’ve never been so relieved to hear that I had the flu,” Hoiberg said.
* * *
Thursday morning arrived bright and calm at Lincoln Southeast High School.
Inside, Humphrey St. Francis and Randolph met in the opening round of the Class D-2 state tournament. Outside, a cluster of Randolph fans huddled around a new TV on a Dodge Ram tailgate.
The pink sign on the school door said “Limited Venue Access Must Be On Pass List.” The 10 tailgaters didn’t make the cut.
Lincoln’s crowd restrictions announced the prior day had generated quite an uproar. A rush to judgement, one coach complained. But by Thursday morning, schools were thankful to be playing at all.
Several high schools had canceled classes after hearing that a 16-year-old Crofton High School student had tested positive for the virus — he’d attended the girls state basketball tournament the previous week.
Crofton was just 35 miles from Randolph, but that didn’t keep Cardinal fans home.
In the parking lot at Lincoln Southeast, they tried to stream their game through a 50-inch Samsung purchased during a middle-of-the-night trip to a Lincoln Walmart.
“Went in there to get toilet paper but came out with a TV,” Broc Eledge said. “Because they had no toilet paper.”
About the time Randolph’s season ended in defeat, the Big Ten released a statement in Indianapolis, canceling the remainder of its tournament. Nebraska had played the league’s last game of the season.
What about the Big East? At 11 a.m. central, Greg McDermott stood at the edge of the Creighton bench in Madison Square Garden and saw his son Nick mouthing the latest news: Big Ten, ACC, SEC ... all canceled.
“I was a little surprised we started the game,” McDermott said.
A referee shrugged his shoulders, blew his whistle and aimed a thumbs-up gesture toward the St. John’s bench. The Jays — before about 500 family members and school officials — tipped off.
The Jays played without star guard Marcus Zegarowski, who’d injured his knee in the season finale. It showed. Creighton appeared distracted. The champs trailed St. John’s 38-35 as the first half expired.
Courtside, Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman had received word that New York City officials were preparing a ban on large gatherings. It was time to stop.
“We’re living in unprecedented times,” McDermott said after the halftime announcement. “So you’re going to have some crazy things happen. Today was one of them.”
Back home, cancellations came too quickly to absorb. Fish fries. Theater productions. Concerts. St. Patrick’s Day parades. College semesters.
At Central High, basketball coach Eric Behrens prepared for his state tournament opener in Lincoln that night. ”It’s getting scary. Every text or phone update you think you're gonna get told it's called off.”
Same at Pinnacle Bank Arena, where the most popular question wasn’t “Who’s going to win,” but “What are you hearing?” The NSAA didn’t change the plan. By Saturday night, when Bellevue West rallied to shock Millard North in the Class A final, Pinnacle Bank Arena was perhaps the only arena in America where you could find a sanctioned game.
The biggest blow came at 3:16 p.m., Thursday afternoon, March 12, when the NCAA dropped the final bombshell. All winter and spring championships were canceled. That meant no March Madness. And no College World Series.
“They took away my Christmas,” World-Herald columnist Tom Shatel wrote. “And my Fourth of July.”
Half a mile away, Nebraska football was just finishing its annual Pro Day at the Hawks Center. Before NFL teams could pull their scouts off the road, at least 28 signed in to observe Husker workouts.
Informed that the Big Ten had just canceled all winter and spring sports, Husker senior Mo Barry responded like most of us. His jaw dropped.
One year later, so much has changed, for all of us. Barry is now an Omaha realtor, not an NFL linebacker. The joy of watching a big game in a crowded arena may never be quite the same. But Barry’s statement that afternoon, in the midst of the craziest, scariest 24 hours in local sports history, still rings true.
“Life,” he said, “is more precious than the things that we want. Life is a necessity.”