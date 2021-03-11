Chatelain: One year later, remembering the craziest, scariest 24 hours in local sports history

At Central High, basketball coach Eric Behrens prepared for his state tournament opener in Lincoln that night. ”It’s getting scary. Every text or phone update you think you're gonna get told it's called off.”

Same at Pinnacle Bank Arena, where the most popular question wasn’t “Who’s going to win,” but “What are you hearing?” The NSAA didn’t change the plan. By Saturday night, when Bellevue West rallied to shock Millard North in the Class A final, Pinnacle Bank Arena was perhaps the only arena in America where you could find a sanctioned game.

The biggest blow came at 3:16 p.m., Thursday afternoon, March 12, when the NCAA dropped the final bombshell. All winter and spring championships were canceled. That meant no March Madness. And no College World Series.

“They took away my Christmas,” World-Herald columnist Tom Shatel wrote. “And my Fourth of July.”

Half a mile away, Nebraska football was just finishing its annual Pro Day at the Hawks Center. Before NFL teams could pull their scouts off the road, at least 28 signed in to observe Husker workouts.

Informed that the Big Ten had just canceled all winter and spring sports, Husker senior Mo Barry responded like most of us. His jaw dropped.