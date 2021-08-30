'A big step up': College of St. Mary opens new $18 million athletic facility

Dr. Andrew Shim, the founding director of St. Mary’s kinesiology and exercise science programs, said the lab houses the only motion capture system in the Midwest that doesn’t require markers.

In addition to helping athletes, Shim said the lab is also expected to significantly enhance the research of St. Mary’s health care students.

Shim envisions students, under the supervision of certified faculty members, someday using the lab to help the area’s disadvantaged people rehab from injuries and improve their health outcomes.

“Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we can offer a pro bono clinic for those community members?” he said. “This is where students could get the experience of working the patients under the auspices of someone who’s got that license, understands what needs to be done and is helping those students understand this through a field work class or even through any kind of volunteer service mechanism.”

Neufind said donations covered all of the fitness center’s construction costs. No students bore any of the construction costs.

“This is a project that is 100% donor-funded and is 100% paid for. We paid cash,” he said. “We did not finance any part of this project.”