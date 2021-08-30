'A big step up': College of St. Mary opens new $18 million athletic facility

Shawn Williams knows what makes for a good athletic facility.
The College of St. Mary track and field coach has spent time at some bigger colleges, including Illinois State University. So his assessment of St. Mary’s new $18 million Lied Fitness Center Fieldhouse carries a bit of weight. The field house opened Wednesday after almost 18 months of construction.
“This is 100 times nicer,” he said. “Even compared to a lot of mid-major Division I (schools) in the region, this is a big step up from that.”
College of St. Mary athletes compete in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. The Flames are members of the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Tucked away on the campus’ north end just east of 72nd Street, the 75,000-square-foot addition to the existing Lied Fitness Center prominently features a 200-meter, competition-quality indoor track circling basketball and volleyball courts.
The field house also features a dance and fitness studio, an indoor golf simulator, and a dedicated and expanded weight room and strength training center. Locker rooms have been renovated, and the outdoor tennis courts have been refurbished.
About 15,000 square feet of the existing fitness center was also renovated. The project comes at a time when the college, whose undergraduate body consists entirely of women, has expanded its athletic program to field 11 teams and 190 athletes. The college has more than 1,000 students.
“A lot of the spaces were really reimagined,” said Nate Neufind, interim athletic director and vice president of athletics, marketing and information technology. “A facility of this size and scale created for women’s sports is unusual, to say the least.”
President Maryanne Stevens echoed that sentiment, indicating that the facility is a step toward leveling the playing field between genders.
“I believe women’s athletics is undervalued in our society,” she said. “This whole facility is dedicated to women and athletics.”
Although primarily geared toward athletes, Stevens said all St. Mary students can use the fitness center.
For senior cross-country and track athlete Grace Blum, being able to practice and compete on the new track is an enjoyable way to kick off her final year. She and her teammates previously had to practice on an outdoor concrete surface.
“I’m super excited to be able to practice on” the new indoor track, she said. “It’s an amazing track. It’s a great design and very well thought out.”
The new human performance lab may be the biggest game-changer. Measuring just over 700 square feet, the lab stands out for eliminating the need for people to wear markers for their motions to be captured. Instead, a series of cameras connect to cutting-edge equipment that helps capture the movements. The lab can help with injury prevention and rehabilitation.
Dr. Andrew Shim, the founding director of St. Mary’s kinesiology and exercise science programs, said the lab houses the only motion capture system in the Midwest that doesn’t require markers.
In addition to helping athletes, Shim said the lab is also expected to significantly enhance the research of St. Mary’s health care students.
Shim envisions students, under the supervision of certified faculty members, someday using the lab to help the area’s disadvantaged people rehab from injuries and improve their health outcomes.
“Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we can offer a pro bono clinic for those community members?” he said. “This is where students could get the experience of working the patients under the auspices of someone who’s got that license, understands what needs to be done and is helping those students understand this through a field work class or even through any kind of volunteer service mechanism.”
Neufind said donations covered all of the fitness center’s construction costs. No students bore any of the construction costs.
“This is a project that is 100% donor-funded and is 100% paid for. We paid cash,” he said. “We did not finance any part of this project.”
The groundbreaking occurred just a couple of months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, but Neufind said the college and contractors were able to avoid delays by ordering construction materials as early as they could and putting them in storage.