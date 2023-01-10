'A lot of crazy good things': Olusegun Oluwatimi ends Michigan's Outland winner drought

The history doesn’t seem possible.

The University of Michigan, one of college football’s biggest brands, a program that epitomizes grit and toughness, had never produced an Outland Trophy winner? Not once in 76 years?

“It’s unthinkable,” said Olusegun Oluwatimi, the 300-pound son of Nigerian immigrants and anchor of the 2022 Wolverines’ offensive line. “There’s just been so many legends.”

Oluwatimi broke the Wolverine drought in 2022. The senior center will be honored Wednesday night at the Outland banquet in downtown Omaha. Tuesday he toured the Hall of History at Boys Town, a tradition for Outland winners, and reflected on his journey with wide-eyed humility.

“I’ll take you back to my official visit,” Oluwatimi said. “When I walked into Schembechler Hall, you see the museum, all the history. Then you go to the All-American wall and you see all the greats. You see Coach Harbaugh up there and then he’s coaching you. …

"Now I’m up there with them. It’s surreal.”

“Olu,” as he’s known, is far from your typical “Michigan Man.” He spent four years (2018-21) at Virginia, where he became an All-American and Rimington Award finalist. But a coaching change, combined with an inner drive to play at a higher level, prompted him to grad transfer to Ann Arbor.

“I felt like I needed more to reach my goals,” Olu said. “Even before I hopped in the portal, I wanted to be at Michigan with the season they had in ’21. It worked out perfectly.”

For Michigan, too.

“He is one of the best young men that I have ever been around,” Michigan offensive line coach Sherrone Moore said last fall.

Olu, who also earned the 2022 Big Ten Sportsmanship award, is the sixth and last sibling in his family, based in Washington D.C. His father, a registered nurse, originally drove a taxi to pay the bills. Football was not part of their culture.

But Olu was big in sixth grade when his buddy, a quarterback, persuaded him to try football — the friend just wanted a blocker, Olu said.

As Olu entered middle school, “I stopped growing vertically and started growing horizontally.” His talent delivered him to Maryland’s prestigious DeMatha Catholic, then to Air Force for one year, then back to Virginia, where he completed a degree in Economics, then to Michigan. Now he’s on the cusp of the NFL.

His parents have cheered him every step of the way and learned a lot about football, too.

“My mom is like the biggest fan,” Olu said. “I was doing a community service event in Detroit during my bye week. Ohio State was playing Iowa. They put a number on Iowa. … My mom was like, ‘You better lock in. Ohio State’s comin’.”

The Wolverines did lock in, rolling the Buckeyes 45-23 en route to the Big Ten title.

Olu is making his first visit to Nebraska. It won’t be his last. Saturday in Lincoln he’ll receive the Rimington Award as the nation’s top center. All the accolades are “hard to fathom,” Olu said. “A lot of crazy good things have been happening.”

There’s nothing more fulfilling than “going out there on Saturdays and taking care of the man in front of you.” But the awards are lasting, he said.

“They’re something my parents are going to be proud of the rest of their life and when I have a family, I can tell my kids that I wasn’t a bum.”

Or he can just put on the Ohio State film.

Notes and quotes from the Outland winner

» Oluwatimi’s spectacular season didn’t come without pain. He felt a deep connection to the November shooting at Virginia, where a former UVA football player killed three teammates, Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler.

After Olu’s transfer to Michigan, he stayed in touch with Perry and Davis Jr. The Saturday after the tragedy, Olu helped Michigan rally to beat Illinois, showing — as Harbaugh described it afterward — “the strength of 10 men.”

» Olu was training Monday night and didn’t watch the national championship game between TCU, the team that upset Michigan, and No. 1 Georgia.

“I already knew what the outcome was going to be before kickoff,” Olu said.

» He enjoyed his only season in the Big Ten in part because of full stadiums.

“Every university cares about football.” Whether the opponent had two wins or 11 wins, he said, every team was physical and well-coached. “I love it.”

» Oluwatimi downplayed the challenges of transferring.

“Coming to a program like Michigan, you just have to work hard, put your head down and be you. That’s something that Coach Harbaugh and Coach Jay (Harbaugh) say all the time. ‘Just be you.’”

Olu praised the transfer portal for helping players “get out of tough situations or bad situations.” Like anything new, it’s hard to regulate. Going forward, he anticipates more restrictions and revisions. “It’s kinda going crazy right now.”

» He does have one Nebraska tie. New Husker receiver Billy Kemp is a Virginia transfer who played with Olu.

“He’s going to fit right in to Nebraska and the Big Ten,” Oluwatimi said. “He’s like 5-9, 5-10, so he's not the biggest guy, but my God, that dude is feisty. He’s ready for whatever. He gets into it with the biggest guys at practice. … He’s going to fight for every yard on the field, he’s going to talk smack and he’s going to get under people’s skin. He’s a competitor.”

