A sense of familiarity at the NCAA Volleyball Final Four...along with one new contender

As Courtney Buzzerio answered her first question during the press conference before Pittsburgh's practice session at the Final Four, Serena Gray reached over and pulled Buzzerio’s microphone closer to her.

It’s a little thing, but that attention to detail comes through a second trip to the sport’s biggest event. Expectations are clearer, nerves are calmer and microphones are closer.

Gray was a part of the Panthers’ first-ever team to qualify for the national semifinals a year ago. Now Pitt is back, ready to build upon its experience from a year ago, when it lost to Nebraska in the semifinals, and reach the ultimate goal of winning the national championship on Saturday.

“Last year, at the Final Four, I definitely tried to stay focused on the task at hand, which is playing in the semifinals and then the finals — we obviously didn't make it to the next round last year,” Gray said. “But I think that's something I'm taking this year also to tune out what I need to tune out to make sure I have enough time to scout, have enough time to sleep, have enough time to do my assignments.”

Three of the teams participating in the Final Four have reached this stage before. Texas even played in the same arena during the 2020-21 spring season. In addition, Louisville and Pitt are returning to the Final Four for the second straight season. The only newcomer is San Diego, who has never advanced past the Sweet Sixteen before this year.

Texas and San Diego will play in the first semifinal at CHI Health Center Thursday starting at 6 p.m. Louisville and Pitt will square off 30 minutes after the first match is complete.

For Texas outside hitter Logan Eggleston, she’s treating this week like a business trip. She played in the CHI Center in April 2021 when the Longhorns lost to Kentucky in the title match. After last year’s season ended to Nebraska in the regional final, UT reloaded with 11 new players and earned the top overall seed in the tournament.

“We're obviously going to enjoy all the fun things that come along with it, but we're here for one goal and that's the main focus,” Eggleston said. “We're going to give all our time and energy into winning it all. We're really excited to be here and excited to get to work.”

Louisville is also building off its trip to the 2021 national semifinals in Columbus, Ohio. The Cardinals went undefeated en route to their first Final Four appearance before losing to eventual champion Wisconsin in the semifinals.

Junior outside hitter Anna DeBeer said that loss was stuck in the back of their mind all year. Even though they don’t want to compare this team to last year, they are excited to play in front of a big crowd and relish having the opportunity to win a title.

“We know what it takes to be here,” DeBeer said. “We said we won't flinch this year. That was our little thing — once we're here, we made it this far. We're not going to flinch this year.”

For San Diego, it’s been a long road to the Final Four. Coach Jennifer Petrie is in her 24th year guiding the Toreros. Even though she’s made the NCAA tournament 22 times, USD has never advanced this far.

Petrie said she never had doubts that they’ve been a stellar program but is glad to reach this round finally.

“It's certainly the pinnacle of my career to be here and certainly to be here with this group,” she said. “It's a vision that we started in January and has come to fruition, which is just phenomenal.”

Both nights of matches are sold out, setting the stage for an electric environment. However, the atmosphere might be more unpredictable with Nebraska absent and no other nearby teams participating. With an arena full of a lot of neutrals, the crowd could drift to cheering on Louisville with former Nebraska assistant coach and player Dani Busboom Kelly.

Busboom Kelly has experienced a lot of success in the CHI Center. She was a senior for the Huskers when they won the title in Omaha and was on the bench for NU’s next title in 2015.

“We're going to have tons of family, friends and people that have become die-hard Louisville fans in the building,” Busboom Kelly said. “To be able to share that with them and them to be able to see us in person means a lot. I'm really proud of this team and our players and the way they play. And I'm excited for people that know me to witness that live.”

Gray made the case that fans should align themselves with Pitt (the Panthers feature Springfield native Sabrina Starks), saying they are an underdog and not expected to win against the higher-seeded Cardinals.

“Everyone loves rooting for the underdog who just stays in it, who doesn't jump as hard, who doesn't hit as hard or get as many aces but over time can wear down the opponents,” she said. “I think there's a certain kind of respect for that kind of team."

San Diego is also an underdog in its match and might be a crowd favorite, given it is playing the Huskers’ rival Texas. USD senior Katie Lukes said they live by the motto “Why not us?” and play a fast, free-flowing style with a lot of joy.

Gray said she’s also pulling for the Toreros and their setter, Gabby Blossom, her former teammate at Penn State.

“I love Gabby Blossom," she said. "I'm a thousand percent rooting for San Diego.”

Photos: 2022 NCAA volleyball final four practice day in Omaha