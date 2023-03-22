His team missed 67% of its free throws, got outrebounded and lacked “attention to detail” in a 61-58 NIT loss to Wisconsin Tuesday night.

But what really ticked off Wilber native and Oregon coach Dana Altman was the paltry home attendance for a third-round postseason game. Just 3,384 fans — or 27% of capacity in Matthew Knight Arena — showed up to cheer on the Ducks.

Once Creighton’s coach for 16 years, Altman is now in his 13th season at Oregon. At the close of a 21-15 campaign, he didn’t hold back on the criticism of his own team — “either we’re not coaching good enough (or) the players aren’t good enough” — and the general community “commitment” level of his program compared to Wisconsin.

“They’ve got their cheerleaders and their band — and we make a commitment, don't get me wrong here, but you can just see how important it is,” Altman said, alternately putting his hands up and smacking them against his thighs. “It was important to them. It was important to me.

"What the heck — we should have had more people here tonight, alright? Guys played hard, OK? Thirty-three hundred people? It’s not good enough. If it’s me, then get rid of me. If you need somebody else to be a promoter, do something, but 3,300 people is embarrassing. It really is.

The 64-year-old admitted he wasn’t in a very good mood, but a reporter noted that Oregon’s attendance has been poor much of the season — only once did it clear 10,000. Wisconsin had 10,436 fans for its second-round NIT win over Liberty. Altman noted recruits attended the Oregon’s NIT loss and more recruits were watching on TV.

“If it’s me, then make the change, make the change,” Altman said. “Somebody will hire me somewhere. I’ll go coach junior college ball again. I loved junior college ball. Those guys were dogs — they wanted to be in the gym all the time. I loved coaching them. But 3,300 people? For Wisconsin? I was disappointed.”

He said he’s not a big public figure and doesn’t have Twitter and “all the stuff.”

“God I’m so bad at promoting and doing those things,” Altman said. “But we have won 20 games for a long time and we have been in postseason 13 years in a row. And I know, hey, this is the NIT and not the NCAA, I understand that. But our guys work hard.”

Altman loaded up on a difficult non-conference schedule that included losses to Sweet 16 participants Houston, UConn and Michigan State — and lost starters to injury. He has won 70% of his games at Oregon, advancing to five Sweet 16s, two Elite Eights and one Final Four. Asked if he’d recruit prospects with “spectacle” to put fans in the seats, Altman shut down the notion.

“We’re going to get winners, we’re going to get competitors,” Altman said. “If people appreciate that, great.”

Close 1.jpg A portrait taken in 1983 when Dana Altman was named The World-Herald's State College Coach of the Year. He led Southeast Community College to a 29-6 record and the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament for the first time in 25 years. 2.jpg After head coaching stops at Marshall (1989-90) and Kansas State (1990-94), Dana Altman returned to his native Nebraska in April 1994 to take over at Creighton. 3.jpg After going 54-59 through his first four seasons, Dana Altman brought Creighton back to the NCAA tournament in 1999 — its first appearance in eight years — after defeating Evansville in the Missouri Valley tournament championship. The Jays, a No. 10 seed, would then upset Louisville in the first round before losing to No. 2 seed Maryland. 4.jpg Dana Altman celebrates with his daughter, Audra, and wife, Reva, after winning his second consecutive Missouri Valley tournament title in 2000. 5.jpg Creighton nearly won again as a No. 10 seed in the 2000 NCAA tournament but ultimately lost by three to Auburn. 6.jpg Dana Altman and Creighton were a No. 10 seed in the NCAA tournament for a third straight year in 2001, but like the previous season, the Jays fell in the first round. 7.jpg Dana Altman was twice named the Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year during his time at Creighton, receiving the honor in 2001 and 2002. 8.jpg One of the greatest wins in Creighton history, Dana Altman led the No. 12-seeded Bluejays to a one-point, double-overtime victory over Florida in the first round of the 2002 NCAA tournament. 9.jpg The Bluejays ended up on the wrong side of an upset the following year, as No. 6-seeded Creighton fell to Central Michigan by six in the 2003 NCAA tournament. 10.jpg In 2005, Dana Altman won the fifth of six Missouri Valley tournament titles he'd bring to Creighton during his time as coach of the Bluejays. 11.jpg After the end of the 2006-07 season, Dana Altman left Creighton to become the next head coach at Arkansas. He was formally introduced at a press conference in April 2007. 12.jpg Dana Altman had a change of heart the day after that press conference at Arkansas, deciding he would instead return to Omaha and remain Creighton's coach. 13.jpg Dana Altman made his final trip to the NCAA tournament with Creighton in 2007, falling as a No. 10 seed to Nevada in the first round. 14.jpg On March 22, 2010, Dana Altman coached his last game at Creighton in his home state of Nebraska, defeating Fairfield in the quarterfinals of the CollegeInsider.com Tournament. The Jays went on to lose in the semifinals, and then Altman left for Oregon. 15.jpg After 16 seasons at Creighton, compiling a 327–176 record and reaching seven NCAA tournaments, Dana Altman became the head coach at Oregon on April 26, 2010. 16.jpg Dana Altman returned to Omaha in his first season with Oregon, facing the Bluejays in the championships series of the College Basketball Invitational. Altman and the Ducks lost that one but would win both games on their home court to take the title. 17.jpg Dana Altman made another return to his native Nebraska during the 2011-12 season, defeating the Huskers in Lincoln. 18.jpg Dana Altman reunites with Creighton athletic director Bruce Rasmussen after his third NCAA tournament appearance with Oregon brought him to Omaha in 2015. The Ducks won their first-round game that year as a No. 8 seed before falling to eventual national runner-up Wisconsin. 20.jpg Oregon and Creighton were both sent to Sacramento, California, for the opening round of the 2017 NCAA tournament and were set for a potential meeting had both teams won their first game. 21.jpg Dana Altman and Oregon won their first three games of the 2017 NCAA tournament to reach the Elite Eight for the second straight year. 