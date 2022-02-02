Ale'jah Douglas' stop in Scottsbluff pays off on path to becoming Division I basketball player

Ale'jah Douglas went across the state to improve her game and open more opportunities as a Division I prospect.

She did that, and in the process she's become one of the top players in junior college women's basketball.

The 5-foot-5 point guard is averaging 18.9 points, 4.1 assists and 4.4 steals a game for Western Nebraska Community College, which enters February 20-1 and ranked sixth in the NJCAA poll.

"She's made huge strides during her time here. She's really improved her outside shot, and she continues to get better finishing with either hand around the rim," said Western Nebraska coach Chad Gibney, who has coached Douglas the past two seasons.

"I thought she was undervalued coming out of high school, and I think she's a much better player now."

Douglas was a standout at Omaha Northwest, averaging 25.4 points as a senior. But she didn't have all the four-year opportunities she wanted, so she went to the juco in Scottsbluff.

"When COVID hit, I didn't want to be too far from home, but I didn't want to be too close either," Douglas said. "I felt this would set me up to where I want to go. I could develop my game and work on what I needed to."