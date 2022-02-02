Ale'jah Douglas' stop in Scottsbluff pays off on path to becoming Division I basketball player

Ale'jah Douglas went across the state to improve her game and open more opportunities as a Division I prospect.
She did that, and in the process she's become one of the top players in junior college women's basketball.
The 5-foot-5 point guard is averaging 18.9 points, 4.1 assists and 4.4 steals a game for Western Nebraska Community College, which enters February 20-1 and ranked sixth in the NJCAA poll.
"She's made huge strides during her time here. She's really improved her outside shot, and she continues to get better finishing with either hand around the rim," said Western Nebraska coach Chad Gibney, who has coached Douglas the past two seasons.
"I thought she was undervalued coming out of high school, and I think she's a much better player now."
Douglas was a standout at Omaha Northwest, averaging 25.4 points as a senior. But she didn't have all the four-year opportunities she wanted, so she went to the juco in Scottsbluff.
"When COVID hit, I didn't want to be too far from home, but I didn't want to be too close either," Douglas said. "I felt this would set me up to where I want to go. I could develop my game and work on what I needed to."
Douglas averaged 18.4 points and 4.9 assists last season as the Cougars reached the national tournament quarterfinals. They knocked off the top-ranked team to reach the quarters, marking the first time in program history they'd beaten a No. 1 team.
Douglas received All-America honorable mention and got interest from major-conference programs. She said Penn State and Kansas State had interest, but in November she decided to sign with Clemson, which had recruited her since last year's national tournament.
"I thought that was the place I wanted to go to continue my career," she said.
Gibney expects Douglas to be an effective point guard at the Division I level, especially with the intangibles she brings to the table.
"I think everything you can't measure are things she's great at," Gibney said. "She's a great competitor, she's ultra tough, she's extremely intelligent and she wants to be better and is willing to put in the work."
Before heading to Clemson, Douglas has a chance to keep moving up the Cougars' all-time charts and lead a deeper postseason run.
Western Nebraska, the top-scoring team in the NJCAA (90.9 per game), hasn't been tested often this season, winning 17 games by more than 20 points. That included last weekend when Douglas had eight steals Friday and 31 points Saturday.
She now has 819 career points with six regular-season games left. She's currently sixth on the Cougars' all-time charts for steals (175), is 79 assists from becoming the all-time leader, and she's on pace to become the fourth Cougar to score 1,000 points.
"I didn't know that. That's crazy," said Douglas, currently ninth on the scoring chart. "I don't even think about those kinds of things. I just go out and play every night."
Douglas, who shoots 48.4% from the field, is second in the NJCAA in steals.
"Defensively she's such a pest," Gibney said. "She completely takes teams out of what they want to do because of the way she pressures the ball."
Gibney has coached Western Nebraska since 2016, but Douglas is the first player from the Omaha or Lincoln area to compete for him. Gibney, a Lincoln Pius X graduate, hopes Douglas won't be the last as he looks to make more inroads to the area.
"She leads by example," he said. "She's earned the respect of every player on the team, and they follow her."
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH