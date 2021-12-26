All-Midlands college football teams: Concordia's Lane Napier, UNK's TJ Davis lead the way

Patrick Daberkow says he's never coached anyone tougher than linebacker Lane Napier. The Concordia coach has a story to verify that.
A couple of seasons ago, Napier hit his head on the bottom of a swimming pool and needed 23 staples to close a cut. The accident happened less than three weeks before Concordia's season opener, and everyone within the program wondered how long he'd be sidelined.
Napier didn't miss a beat. Not only did Napier play in the opener, he finished with 12 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
"Pretty typical game for him," Daberkow said.
Napier finished with 535 tackles in 45 career games with the Bulldogs, averaging 11.9 tackles a game. The David City Aquinas graduate was named an NAIA All-American four times, and he led the NAIA in tackles (14.2 per game) during the 2018 season.
But this season may have been the best for Napier, this year's honorary caption for the All-Midlands NAIA football team. He was a first-team All-American, the GPAC defensive player of the year and finished second in the NAIA with 134 tackles.
"And it's not like he was on a defense that was on the field all the time. ... We had a pretty good defense, it's one of the best defenses we've had in my tenure," Daberkow said. "He's just blue-collar, works construction in his spare time. He's been an absolute joy to coach."
Napier initially wasn't expecting to play this season. His senior year was 2020, but injuries and a COVID-shortened schedule limited him to five games. He didn't want his career to end like that, so with players being granted an extra season due to COVID, he decided in the spring to return.
He already held the GPAC record for career tackles before this season began, but he also wanted to be a part of the team's success. The Bulldogs went 7-3, their best record since 2016, and they allowed a total of 51 points during a season-ending six-game win streak.
Daberkow said Napier improved his individual game as a pass defender this season, which added to his all-around game.
"He's always been a phenomenal run-stopper, and he's really good at tackling in the open field. You get one-on-one with Lane, you're toast," Daberkow said. "He's an elite college football player, I don't care what level you're talking about."
Sophomore defensive lineman Devin Adams also was a first-team All-American as he led a stout Peru State defense. He had seven sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss and was the Heart of America defensive player of the year.
Peru State, which had a turnaround season at 7-4, also put leading tackler Travis Reed and kicker Shane McInerney, who was 12 of 14 on field goals, on the All-Midlands team.
Doane's Frazzie Wynn rushed for 921 yards and 10 touchdowns while Riley Heithoff and Ty Barbazon combined for 31 tackles for loss.
UNK's Davis leads All-Division II team
UNK's TJ Davis showed his ability as a dual-threat quarterback when he accounted for nearly 1,900 yards as a freshman. He broadened his game this fall, passing for 2,320 yards and 21 TDs and rushing for 1,151 yards and 18 TDs.
Davis, captain for the All-Midlands NCAA Division II team, also proved to be one of the nation's best as he was the runner-up for the Harlon Hill Trophy, given to the top player in D-II.
And behind Davis, the Lopers had their best season in a decade as they went 10-3 and reached the second round of the playoffs. UNK won four one-score games, including back-to-back weeks when Davis ran for the winning touchdown in the final minute.
The Lopers also have five defenders on the team, led by safety Darius Swanson with a team-best 98 tackles and four interceptions.
Chadron State had a second-team All-American in offensive lineman Justin Calderon. Wayne State had a successful season, going 7-4 in John McMenamin's first season on the sidelines.
For the first time since 2011, all three of the state's D-II programs finished with winning records. And all three had standout quarterbacks. In addition to Davis, Wayne State's Nick Bohm was the Northern Sun freshman of the year, while Dalton Holst finished as Chadron's career leader in passing yards (11,529) and TD passes (97).
All-Midlands College teams
NCAA D-II
Offense
QB: TJ Davis, UNK
RB: Dayton Sealey, UNK
RB: Anthony Watkins, Wayne State
WR: Taurean Grady, Wayne State
WR: Cole Thurness, Chadron State
TE: Peter Krohn, Chadron State
OL: Justin Calderon, Chadron State
OL: Juan Estrada-Sanchez, Chadron St.
OL: Louis Gray, Wayne State
OL: Corey Hoelck, UNK
OL: Kooper Reece, UNK
Defense
DL: Ryan Parker, Wayne State
DL: Gabe Perkins, Chadron State
DL: Blake Schroeder, UNK
DL: Tell Spies, UNK
LB: Atoa Fox, UNK
LB: Alex Kowalczyk, Wayne State
LB: Zach Schlager, UNK
LB: Travis Wilson, Chadron State
DB: J'Von France, Wayne State
DB: Bobby Peele, Chadron State
DB: Kevin Ransom, Wayne State
DB: Darius Swanson, UNK
Special teams
K: Alex Powders, Wayne State
P: Hunter Kraus, UNK
RS: Chad Mikelson, Chadron State
Honorable mention — Chadron State: Jeydon Cox, Dalton Holst, Gunnar Jones, Noah Kerchal. UNK: Blake Bubak, Hunter Hays, Shane Henderson, Montrez Jackson, Michael Koch, Jacey Nutter, Terrell Williams. Wayne State: Nick Bohn, Gage Dengel, Trystn Ducker, Gerale Flye, Randy Gehl, Jett Janssen, Jadon Johnson, Mason Lee, Josh Taylor.
NAIA/NCAA D-III
Offense
QB: Carter Terry, Neb. Wesleyan
RB: Tyree Nesmith, Hastings
RB: Frazzie Wynn, Doane
WR: Kenneth Carr, Midland
WR: Kevin Tims, Neb. Wesleyan
TE: Garrett Schardt, Concordia
OL: Jackson Gilbert, Peru State
OL: Moses Hicks, Midland
OL: Mario Locke, Peru State
OL: Aidan Mendoza, Doane
OL: Johnny Robinson, Concordia
Defense
DL: Devin Adams, Peru State
DL: Ty Barbazon, Doane
DL: Trevor Havlovic, Midland
DL: Chase Lipsys, Midland
LB: Caydren Cox, Concordia
LB: Riley Heithoff, Doane
LB: Lane Napier, Concordia
LB: Travis Reed, Peru State
DB: Koby Brandenburg, Hastings
DB: Damond Brown, Doane
DB: Armunz Mathews, Peru State
DB: Peyton Mitchell, Concordia
Special teams
K: Shane McInerney, Peru State
P: Jacob Hohl, Nebraska Wesleyan
RS: Dalton Tremayne, Midland
Honorable mention — Concordia: Cayden Beran, Korrell Koohlmoos, DJ McGarvie, Jorge Ochoa, Payton Stevens, Jonah Weyand. Doane: Mason Krause, Joaquin Robinson, Donte Wiggins. Hastings: Chance Bollen, Tydus Clay, Tyler Pawloski. Midland: Charles Barnes, Christian Hamon, Austin Harris, Jared Quinonez, Callan Phillips, Travis Voight. Nebraska Wesleyan: Colton Davis, Kaden Dawe, Austin Neufeld, David O'Connell, Karrell Simpson. Peru State: Nick Andrews, Quinton Hawkins, Craig Jones, Michael Lombardi, Ethan Skarmas, Gerald Smith.
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH