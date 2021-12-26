All-Midlands college football teams: Concordia's Lane Napier, UNK's TJ Davis lead the way

Patrick Daberkow says he's never coached anyone tougher than linebacker Lane Napier. The Concordia coach has a story to verify that.

A couple of seasons ago, Napier hit his head on the bottom of a swimming pool and needed 23 staples to close a cut. The accident happened less than three weeks before Concordia's season opener, and everyone within the program wondered how long he'd be sidelined.

Napier didn't miss a beat. Not only did Napier play in the opener, he finished with 12 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

"Pretty typical game for him," Daberkow said.

Napier finished with 535 tackles in 45 career games with the Bulldogs, averaging 11.9 tackles a game. The David City Aquinas graduate was named an NAIA All-American four times, and he led the NAIA in tackles (14.2 per game) during the 2018 season.

But this season may have been the best for Napier, this year's honorary caption for the All-Midlands NAIA football team. He was a first-team All-American, the GPAC defensive player of the year and finished second in the NAIA with 134 tackles.