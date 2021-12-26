 Skip to main content
All-Midlands college football teams: Concordia's Lane Napier, UNK's TJ Davis lead the way
FOOTBALL

Lane Napier

Four-time All-American Lane Napier finished his record-breaking Concordia career with 535 tackles.

 CONCORDIA ATHLETICS

Go behind the scenes of The World-Herald's 2021 All-Nebraska football photoshoot.

Patrick Daberkow says he's never coached anyone tougher than linebacker Lane Napier. The Concordia coach has a story to verify that.

A couple of seasons ago, Napier hit his head on the bottom of a swimming pool and needed 23 staples to close a cut. The accident happened less than three weeks before Concordia's season opener, and everyone within the program wondered how long he'd be sidelined.

Napier didn't miss a beat. Not only did Napier play in the opener, he finished with 12 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

"Pretty typical game for him," Daberkow said.

Napier finished with 535 tackles in 45 career games with the Bulldogs, averaging 11.9 tackles a game. The David City Aquinas graduate was named an NAIA All-American four times, and he led the NAIA in tackles (14.2 per game) during the 2018 season.

But this season may have been the best for Napier, this year's honorary caption for the All-Midlands NAIA football team. He was a first-team All-American, the GPAC defensive player of the year and finished second in the NAIA with 134 tackles.

"And it's not like he was on a defense that was on the field all the time. ... We had a pretty good defense, it's one of the best defenses we've had in my tenure," Daberkow said. "He's just blue-collar, works construction in his spare time. He's been an absolute joy to coach."

Napier initially wasn't expecting to play this season. His senior year was 2020, but injuries and a COVID-shortened schedule limited him to five games. He didn't want his career to end like that, so with players being granted an extra season due to COVID, he decided in the spring to return.

He already held the GPAC record for career tackles before this season began, but he also wanted to be a part of the team's success. The Bulldogs went 7-3, their best record since 2016, and they allowed a total of 51 points during a season-ending six-game win streak.

Daberkow said Napier improved his individual game as a pass defender this season, which added to his all-around game.

"He's always been a phenomenal run-stopper, and he's really good at tackling in the open field. You get one-on-one with Lane, you're toast," Daberkow said. "He's an elite college football player, I don't care what level you're talking about."

Sophomore defensive lineman Devin Adams also was a first-team All-American as he led a stout Peru State defense. He had seven sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss and was the Heart of America defensive player of the year.

Peru State, which had a turnaround season at 7-4, also put leading tackler Travis Reed and kicker Shane McInerney, who was 12 of 14 on field goals, on the All-Midlands team.

Doane's Frazzie Wynn rushed for 921 yards and 10 touchdowns while Riley Heithoff and Ty Barbazon combined for 31 tackles for loss.

UNK's Davis leads All-Division II team

TJ Davis

UNK's TJ Davis accounted for 3,471 yards of total offense and 39 touchdowns en route to a runner-up finish for the Harlon Hill Trophy.

UNK's TJ Davis showed his ability as a dual-threat quarterback when he accounted for nearly 1,900 yards as a freshman. He broadened his game this fall, passing for 2,320 yards and 21 TDs and rushing for 1,151 yards and 18 TDs.

Davis, captain for the All-Midlands NCAA Division II team, also proved to be one of the nation's best as he was the runner-up for the Harlon Hill Trophy, given to the top player in D-II.

And behind Davis, the Lopers had their best season in a decade as they went 10-3 and reached the second round of the playoffs. UNK won four one-score games, including back-to-back weeks when Davis ran for the winning touchdown in the final minute.

The Lopers also have five defenders on the team, led by safety Darius Swanson with a team-best 98 tackles and four interceptions.

Chadron State had a second-team All-American in offensive lineman Justin Calderon. Wayne State had a successful season, going 7-4 in John McMenamin's first season on the sidelines.

For the first time since 2011, all three of the state's D-II programs finished with winning records. And all three had standout quarterbacks. In addition to Davis, Wayne State's Nick Bohm was the Northern Sun freshman of the year, while Dalton Holst finished as Chadron's career leader in passing yards (11,529) and TD passes (97).

All-Midlands College teams

NCAA D-II

Offense

QB: TJ Davis, UNK

RB: Dayton Sealey, UNK

RB: Anthony Watkins, Wayne State

WR: Taurean Grady, Wayne State

WR: Cole Thurness, Chadron State

TE: Peter Krohn, Chadron State

OL: Justin Calderon, Chadron State

OL: Juan Estrada-Sanchez, Chadron St.

OL: Louis Gray, Wayne State

OL: Corey Hoelck, UNK

OL: Kooper Reece, UNK 

Defense

DL: Ryan Parker, Wayne State

DL: Gabe Perkins, Chadron State

DL: Blake Schroeder, UNK

DL: Tell Spies, UNK

LB: Atoa Fox, UNK

LB: Alex Kowalczyk, Wayne State

LB: Zach Schlager, UNK

LB: Travis Wilson, Chadron State

DB: J'Von France, Wayne State

DB: Bobby Peele, Chadron State

DB: Kevin Ransom, Wayne State

DB: Darius Swanson, UNK

Special teams 

K: Alex Powders, Wayne State

P: Hunter Kraus, UNK 

RS: Chad Mikelson, Chadron State

Honorable mention — Chadron State: Jeydon Cox, Dalton Holst, Gunnar Jones, Noah Kerchal. UNK: Blake Bubak, Hunter Hays, Shane Henderson, Montrez Jackson, Michael Koch, Jacey Nutter, Terrell Williams. Wayne State: Nick Bohn, Gage Dengel, Trystn Ducker, Gerale Flye, Randy Gehl, Jett Janssen, Jadon Johnson, Mason Lee, Josh Taylor.

NAIA/NCAA D-III

Offense

QB: Carter Terry, Neb. Wesleyan

RB: Tyree Nesmith, Hastings

RB: Frazzie Wynn, Doane

WR: Kenneth Carr, Midland

WR: Kevin Tims, Neb. Wesleyan

TE: Garrett Schardt, Concordia

OL: Jackson Gilbert, Peru State

OL: Moses Hicks, Midland

OL: Mario Locke, Peru State

OL: Aidan Mendoza, Doane

OL: Johnny Robinson, Concordia

Defense

DL: Devin Adams, Peru State

DL: Ty Barbazon, Doane

DL: Trevor Havlovic, Midland

DL: Chase Lipsys, Midland

LB: Caydren Cox, Concordia

LB: Riley Heithoff, Doane

LB: Lane Napier, Concordia

LB: Travis Reed, Peru State

DB: Koby Brandenburg, Hastings

DB: Damond Brown, Doane

DB: Armunz Mathews, Peru State

DB: Peyton Mitchell, Concordia

Special teams

K: Shane McInerney, Peru State

P: Jacob Hohl, Nebraska Wesleyan

RS: Dalton Tremayne, Midland

Honorable mention — Concordia: Cayden Beran, Korrell Koohlmoos, DJ McGarvie, Jorge Ochoa, Payton Stevens, Jonah Weyand. Doane: Mason Krause, Joaquin Robinson, Donte Wiggins. Hastings: Chance Bollen, Tydus Clay, Tyler Pawloski. Midland: Charles Barnes, Christian Hamon, Austin Harris, Jared Quinonez, Callan Phillips, Travis Voight. Nebraska Wesleyan: Colton Davis, Kaden Dawe, Austin Neufeld, David O'Connell, Karrell Simpson. Peru State: Nick Andrews, Quinton Hawkins, Craig Jones, Michael Lombardi, Ethan Skarmas, Gerald Smith.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

