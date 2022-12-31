All-Midlands college football teams: Korrell Koehlmoos and Devin Adams show off versatility

Korrell Koehlmoos and Devin Adams excelled at their primary positions on the football field, but it's their versatility that made them really special.

Koehlmoos, a record-breaking receiver for Concordia, and Adams, an All-America defensive lineman for Peru State, are the honorary captains for this year's All-Midlands NAIA/NCAA Division III team.

"Korrell just loves football," Concordia coach Patrick Daberkow said. "He would have been on every special teams unit if I let him."

As it was, Koehlmoos was on Concordia's kickoff coverage in addition to being the team's punter. He's finished seventh in the NAIA with a 40.1 yards per punt average on 58 punts.

But it was on offense where Koehlmoos took his play to a new level during his super senior season. He had between 25 and 37 catches in each of his first four seasons at Concordia before leading the NAIA in receptions this season with 95. He also was eighth nationally in receiving touchdowns (12) and receiving yards (1,024).

He became the first player in program history with a 1,000-yard receiving season and shattered Concordia career records for receptions (221) and receiving yards (2,894). Koehlmoos had 4,557 all-purpose yards for his career.

"He was fearless going across the middle. He took some big hits during his career and always popped up," Daberkow said. "We always said he must have rubber bones."

The All-Midlands quarterback is Concordia's DJ McGarvie, who threw for 2,553 yards and 18 touchdowns. Fourteen of those TD passes came during the second half of the season as Koehlmoos had double-digit catches in five of Concordia's 10 games.

"(Koehlmoos) had a really good knack for getting in open windows," Daberkow said. "DJ and him had a really strong connection."

Adams had a huge impact for Peru State as he was named the Heart of America North defensive player of the year for the second season in a row.

Like Koehlmoos, Adams affected all three phases for Peru, which finished with back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2007.

Offensively, Adams completed both of his pass attempts for 78 yards and he had seven rushing attempts for 71 yards. He also was the team's primary punter as he averaged 38.4 yards on his 58 punts.

But on defense, the lineman finished with 52 tackles, 7.5 sacks and had 21 tackles for loss for a total of 82 yards. Adams was in on at least two tackles for loss in eight of Peru's games.

Defensive line was the deepest unit on this year's All-Midlands team. The line also includes Chase Lipsys, who led 8-3 Midland with 58 tackles and nine sacks as he set the school's record for career sacks with 28. He was an NAIA first-team All-American and Academic All-American.

Kicking also was a strength as Midland's Jared Quinonez went 14 of 16 on field goals while Doane's Kelen Meyer made 16 field goals and was second in the NAIA in punting average at 42.3 yards.

NCAA D2: A year after UNK went to the playoffs for the first time in 10 years, Wayne State made its first playoff appearance since 2008.

The 9-3 Wildcats have five offensive and four defensive players on the All-Midlands D-II team. Wayne's defense was led by linebacker Alex Kowalczyk, who had 106 tackles and three interceptions. On offense, running Anthony Watkins rushed for 800 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Quarterback was a difficult choice for the team. Wayne's Nick Bohn accounted for nearly 3,000 yards of offense, but the nod went to UNK's TJ Davis, who had more than 1,000 yards rushing and passing for a second straight season. Davis was a second-team All-American and a finalist for the Harlon Hill Award, given to D-II's top player.

Davis is the team's honorary captain, while Chadron defensive lineman Hunter O'Connor is the defensive captain.

O'Connor recorded 16 sacks, which was second-best in Division II, and he ranked fourth in tackles for loss with 24. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound sophomore was second on the team in tackles with 60 and broke Chadron's single-season sack record.

UNK safety Darius Swanson also earned national honors as he recorded 66 tackles, broke up eight passes and had three interceptions. Swanson will play his super-senior season in 2023 for Tulane, which is playing in the Cotton Bowl this season.

NCAA D-II

Offense

* QB - TJ Davis, UNK

RB - Jalen Starks, Chadron State

RB - Anthony Watkins, Wayne State

WR - Mason Lee, Wayne State

WR - Jadon Johnson, Wayne State

TE - Peter Krohn, Chadron State

OL - Michael DeCamillis, Chadron State

OL - Hunter Hays, UNK

OL - Jett Janssen, Wayne State

OL - Ryan Kennedy, Wayne State

OL - Kooper Reece, UNK

Defense

DL - Tayven Bray, Chadron State

DL - Jaxon Johnson, Wayne State

* DL - Hunter O'Connor, Chadron State

DL - Tell Spies, UNK

LB - Alex Kowalczyk, Wayne State

LB - Jacey Nutter, UNK

LB - Jaylan Scott, Wayne State

DB - Gabriel Amegatcher, UNK

DB - J'Von France, Wayne State

DB - Bobby Peale, Chadron State

DB - Darius Swanson, UNK

Special teams

K - Alex Powders, Wayne State

P - Hunter Kraus, UNK

RS - Dawson Forgy, UNK

AP - Montrez Jackson, UNK

Honorable mention: Chadron State: Brendan Brehmer, Ahlonte Hair, Xavier Harrell, Gunnar Jones, Gabe Perkins. UNK: Damien Cearns, Atoa Fox, Jimmy Harrison, Jon Merten, Cody Nelson, Cole Young. Wayne State: Nick Bohn, Chris Graham, Dexter Larsen, Luke Sims.

* - honorary captains

NAIA

Offense

QB - DJ McGarvie, Concordia

RB - Trystin Myers, Neb. Wesleyan

RB - Brett Simonsen, Hastings

WR - Tyreese Schieffer, Peru State

WR - Cole Siems, Neb. Wesleyan

TE - Luke Lang, Concordia

OL - Amahd Baker, Peru State

OL - Tanner Cornell, Hastings

OL - Moses Hicks, Midland

OL - Kaden Peters, Concordia

OL - Gunnar Vanek, Midland

* AP - Korrell Koehlmoos, Concordia

Defense

* DL - Devin Adams, Peru State

DL - Ty Barbazon, Doane

DL - Chase Lipsys, Midland

DL - Laython Shaw, Hastings

LB - Xavier Green, Midland

LB - Michael Grindey, Concordia

LB - Clayton Thrasher, Peru State

DB - Koby Brandenburg, Hastings

DB - Deiontay Dozier, Peru State

DB - Tray Kingsland, Midland

DB - Carlos Thomas, Peru State

Special teams

K - Jared Quinonez, Midland

P - Kelen Meyer, Doane

KR - Antoine Murphy, Hastings

PR - Cade Wiseman, Doane

Honorable mention: Concordia: Kam Baker, Isiaha Conner, Austin Jablonski, Devon Polley, Devin Zeigler. Doane: Kaleb Anderson, Ryan Michael, Jermiah Payne, Adam Wasserman. Hastings: Jason Bachle, Caden Egr, Garrett Esch, Paxton Terry, Harrison Udeh, John Zamora. Midland: Tyson Denkart, Trevor Havlovic, Trevor Jones. Nebraska Wesleyan: Carter Terry. Peru State: Jarrius Anderson, Kile Bentley, Mack Boekhout, Cameron Davis, Kavon Lofton, Abe Metelus.

* - honorary captains

Photos: All-Nebraska football teams through the years 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004