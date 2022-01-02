All-Midlands college volleyball teams: Bellevue University's Olivia Galas leads the way

Bellevue's volleyball program took another step forward this fall.
The Bruins matched their best-ever result at the NAIA tournament by reaching the quarterfinals for the first time since 2000. Five of their 26 wins came against teams ranked in the top 10.
And once again guiding the offense was Bellevue's steady hand at setter, Olivia Galas.
The four-year starter became the first player in program history to be named a three-time first-team All-American. She was named her conference setter of the year for the fourth time in a row.
"From high school to now, that's not the same girl, that's not the same player," Bellevue coach Trish Siedlik said of the Omaha Gross graduate. "She's the kid who gets to practice early, always puts in the extra work, watches film to get better."
Galas, the captain of this year's all-Midlands team, has had more than 1,000 assists each season. She's third on Bellevue's career assist list with 5,302.
This season, Galas had 12 double-doubles, averaged 11.15 assists per set and had a career-best 162 kills, averaging 1.33 per set. She also averaged 2.34 digs per set, and she has 1,155 for her career.
"Her decision-making has gotten better," Siedlik said. "She's worked on her craft, and it helps to have hitters around her."
Four Bruin hitters had more than 200 kills this season as Eve Fountain led the group, averaging 3.55 per set. The Millard North grad also was a first-team All-American.
Bellevue finished ninth in the final NAIA poll and, thanks to the extra season of eligibility due to COVID-19, the Bruins are expected to have their starting lineup back next season. That includes Galas returning to run the offense for a fifth season.
"In the back of our minds, it would be great to have a shot at being that successful again (in 2022)," Siedlik said.
Galas was among a crop of standout setters in the area. Midland's Hope Leimbach also is on the all-Midlands team as she was a first-team All-American and the GPAC player of the year, while Dani Prusha led College of St. Mary to a top-10 finish and was a second-team All-American. Rachel Cushing of the Flames was the GPAC libero of the year.
Camryn Opfer and Gabi Nordaker combined for 741 kills and helped Concordia reach the NAIA quarterfinals and finish No. 6 in the final poll.
NCAA D-II
UNK and Wayne State each spent the fall in the national rankings as the Lopers finished 11th and the Wildcats 18th.
UNK was led by sisters Anna and Maddie Squiers — the daughters of coach Rick Squiers. Anna hit .372 and averaged 1.01 blocks per set, while Maddie averaged 11.63 assists and 3.08 digs per set. Maddie was a second-team All-American, Anna was a third-team All-American.
Wayne also had dominant middle blockers in Maggie Brahmer and Taya Beller as they combined for 575 kills. Brahmer was third in Division II with a .461 hitting percentage, while Beller hit .339.
NJCAA
In her first season at Western Nebraska Community College, Erica Fava put up huge numbers as she was named an NJCAA first-team All-American.
The 5-10 outside hitter showed her all-around game, finishing the season with 549 kills, 512 digs and 67 aces. She averaged 3.81 kills per set for the 24-15 Cougars. Her setter, Macey Boggs, finished with 1,313 assists, while teammate Ale Meoni averaged 3.35 kills per set.
The juco's all-Midlands team is filled with all-around players as McCook's Jordan Jerome had 386 kills and 402 digs, North Platte's Kim Krise had 368 kills and 317 digs and Central libero Chloe Odbert had 673 digs.
All-Midlands College teams
* — honorary captain
NCAA D-II
OH: Emerson Cyza, UNK
OH: Kelsie Cada, Wayne State
MB: Taya Beller, Wayne State
MB: Maggie Brahmer, Wayne State
MB: Anna Squiers, UNK
*S: Maddie Squiers, UNK
L/DS: Lindsay Nottleman, UNK
Honorable mention — Chadron State: Rylee Greiman, Olivia Moten-Schell. UNK: Cece Beahm, Breanna Jones, Bailee Sterling. Wayne State: Jaz DeHaan, Rachel Walker.
NAIA/NCAA III
OH: Taliyah Flores, Midland
OH: Eve Fountain, Bellevue
OH: Camryn Opfer, Concordia
MB: Gabi Nordaker, Concordia
*S: Olivia Galas, Bellevue
S: Hope Leimbach, Midland
L/DS: Rachel Cushing, CSM
Honorable mention — Bellevue: Sierra Athen, Haley Fleischman, Taylan Keefer. College of St. Mary: Liz Dlouhy, Makenna Freeman, Dani Prusha, Rosa Reed-Bouley, Kamryn Willman. Concordia: Tara Callahan, Erica Heinzeling, Carly Rodaway. Doane: Simonie Mendenhall, Gabby Menghini, Jaime Renshaw, Genna Ryan-Piasecki. Hastings: Emily Krolikowski, Miriam Miller, Sydney Mullin. Midland: Brooke Fredrickson, Abbey Ringler, Lauryn Samuelson, Cortlyn Schaefer. Nebraska Wesleyan: Erica Hopping, Addie Thomas. Peru State: Cheyenne Birkle, Alexandria Chavarria, Cassie Davis. York: Danielle Armendariz, Darby Wright.
JUNIOR COLLEGE
*OH: Erica Fava, Western Nebraska
OH: Jordan Jerome, McCook
OH: Kim Krise, North Platte
OH: Ale Meoni, Western Nebraska
OH: Emily Otten, Central
S: Macey Boggs, Western Nebraska
L/DS: Chloe Odbert, Central
Honorable mention — Central: Ashley Brown, Kamryn Chohon, Rachel Otten, Josie Richards. McCook: Thaynara Isabela, Mia Pena, Janie Sommer, Victoria Thomas. North Platte: Katy Bartell, Avery Johnson, Morgan Ramsey, Allie Schneider. Northeast: Elizabeth Christensen, Rachel Ecklund, Danielle Wadsworth. Southeast: Emily Miller, Kayden Schumacher, Daytan Vallinch. Western Nebraska: Jenna Curtis, Hyleigh Fornstrom, Angel Nahinu.
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH