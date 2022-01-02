All-Midlands college volleyball teams: Bellevue University's Olivia Galas leads the way

Bellevue's volleyball program took another step forward this fall.

The Bruins matched their best-ever result at the NAIA tournament by reaching the quarterfinals for the first time since 2000. Five of their 26 wins came against teams ranked in the top 10.

And once again guiding the offense was Bellevue's steady hand at setter, Olivia Galas.

The four-year starter became the first player in program history to be named a three-time first-team All-American. She was named her conference setter of the year for the fourth time in a row.

"From high school to now, that's not the same girl, that's not the same player," Bellevue coach Trish Siedlik said of the Omaha Gross graduate. "She's the kid who gets to practice early, always puts in the extra work, watches film to get better."

Galas, the captain of this year's all-Midlands team, has had more than 1,000 assists each season. She's third on Bellevue's career assist list with 5,302.

This season, Galas had 12 double-doubles, averaged 11.15 assists per set and had a career-best 162 kills, averaging 1.33 per set. She also averaged 2.34 digs per set, and she has 1,155 for her career.