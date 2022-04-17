All-Midlands men's basketball: Concordia's Carter Kent captains NAIA/NCAA D-III team

Carter Kent is leaving Concordia as one of the program's top 10 scorers. But he'll also be remembered for The Pass.

A defining moment in the Bulldogs' historic season was triggered by the senior guard.

In a game between conference leaders in the final week of the regular season, Briar Cliff hit an off-balance 3-pointer with one second left to take a 73-72 lead. After a timeout, Kent — a former high school pitcher at Crete — threw an inbounds pass the length of the court to Tristan Smith, who caught the ball at the rim in traffic and in one motion banked in the buzzer-beater for a 74-73 win.

"He just threw a bullet that was on target," said Concordia coach Ben Limbach of the play, which found its way onto ESPN's "SportsCenter."

That victory was the start of an eight-game winning streak that ended in the NAIA quarterfinal. During that stretch, the Bulldogs won the GPAC regular-season and tournament titles for the first time and advanced to the final eight at nationals for the first time since 2005.

Kent, who also hit the winning jumper against Doane in the GPAC semifinal, led the way, and he is this year's World-Herald Midlands NAIA/NCAA D-III men's team captain.

"There's certain kids that want the ball in those closing moments," Limbach said. "He's someone who craved that throughout his career. I was never afraid to put him in those situations because he's got that moxie about him."

Kent also is an academic All-American. The biology major has a 4.0 GPA and plans to enter veterinarian school at Nebraska after graduating from Concordia in May.

On the court, Kent averaged a team-best 15.8 points and 3.2 assists. He made 125 starts and finished fifth in scoring (1,699 points), fifth in 3-pointers (248) and seventh in assists (324) on the program's career lists.

"Statistics show he had a great year, but I think what people don't realize is the standard he had for himself throughout his career," Limbach said. "He put in the work that allowed him to have that kind of senior season. That's what we'll miss, his leadership and his commitment to be the best."

Also on the NAIA Midlands first team is Concordia teammate Gage Smith, another fourth-year player who scored 13.7 points, shot 54.1% from the field and averaged a team-best 7.9 rebounds.

They're joined by Doane's Josiah Gardiner, who had a breakout season by averaging 15.3 points and 5.9 rebounds; Nebraska Wesleyan freshman Peter Lash, who averaged 16.5 points and 8.2 rebounds; and Peru State's Jibril Harris, who averaged 14.5 points and 7.8 rebounds and hit 54 3s.

NCAA D-II: David Simental has been a prolific scorer no matter where he plays. That was the case during his first season with UNK.

The guard averaged 18.8 points and made 70 3-pointers while shooting 41% on 3s and 86% from the foul line. He also ranked third in the MIAA in minutes at 36.6 per game.

Also on the Division II team are a pair from Wayne State in Justin Eagins, who was a Northern Sun first-teamer after averaging 16.2 points, and Jordan Janssen, who averaged 15.4 points and 7.1 rebounds.

CJ Jennings was Chadron State's top scorer as he averaged 14.2 points and made 56 3s.

Junior college: Kevin Cook averaged a double-double as the 6-foot-7 forward led Central Community College to a 17-10 mark this season.

Cook averaged 14 points and 10.5 rebounds and was a NJCAA Division II second-team All-American.

North Platte was led by guards German Plotnikov, who averaged 20.1 points and shot 40.2% on 3s, and Bellevue West grad Nico Felici, who averaged 13.4 points and 2.5 assists and shot 84.4% from the foul line.

Western Nebraska's Them Koang averaged 15.7 points, while McCook's Julian Lual had 15 double-doubles.

TEAMS

* — denotes team captain

NCAA Division II

G, Justin Eagins, Fr., Wayne St.

G, CJ Jennings, Sr., Chadron St.

G, *David Simental, Sr., UNK

F, Jordan Janssen, Jr., Wayne St.

F, Darrian Nebeker, Sr., UNK

Honorable mention: Chadron St.: Marcus Jefferson, Teddy Parham Jr. UNK: Parker Badding, Austin Luger. Wayne St.: Alec Millender, Nate Mohr.

NAIA/D-III

G, *Carter Kent, Sr., Concordia

F, Josiah Gardiner, So., Doane

F, Jibril Harris, Jr., Peru State

F, Peter Lash, Fr., Neb. Wesleyan

F, Gage Smith, Sr., Concordia

Honorable mention: Bellevue: Paulo Araujo, Vinny Belcaster, Eric Pierce. Concordia: Noah Schutte, AJ Watson, Justin Wiersema. Doane: Anthony Laravie, Alec Oberhauser, Brady Timm. Hastings: Karson Gansebom, Dashawn Walker. Midland: Ryan Larsen, Laurence Merritt, Jake Rueschhoff, Bo Sandquist. Nebraska Wesleyan: Landon Torneten. Peru State: Troy Houghton, Henry Tanksley. York: Brent Clark, Keyaun Hoskin, Erik Talton.

Junior college

G, Nico Felici, Fr., North Platte

G, German Plotnikov, Fr., North Platte

F, *Kevin Cook, So., Central

F, Julian Lual, So., McCook

C, Them Koang, Fr., Western Neb.

Honorable mention: Central: Dwight Glover, Caleb Muia, Tredyn Prososki. McCook: Ezichi Kalu, Damien Perry. North Platte: Timur Krupalija. Northeast: Emaniel Alexandre, Evan Decker. Southeast: Much Biel, Trey Hepburn, Luke Williams. Western Nebraska: Biko Johnson, Agwa Nywesh, Rodney Sawyer.

