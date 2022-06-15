All-Midlands softball: Roni Foote stepped up so Midland University didn't drop off

Roni Foote was an all-conference infielder as a freshman last year for Midland, but with roster turnover, she took on added responsibility this spring.

Just before the start of classes last fall, Mike Heard left to become UNO’s coach. It was a month before Beth Singleton was named the new coach. The players, though, kept working.

“That speaks to the culture of the program that they were able to be self-run for a while,” Singleton said. “We really didn’t miss much of a beat.”

Midland, which graduated four all-conference players in 2021, won its fourth straight GPAC regular-season title. Foote, the honorary captain of the All-Midlands team, was one of the standout sophomores who led the way.

“Roni was one of the kids who absolutely stepped up,” Singleton said. “She’s always been a leader by example, she works extremely hard, she does things the right way. But this year she found her voice and she was able to be a leader on the field, as well.”

The Millard South graduate hit .376 with 13 home runs and 63 RBIs — no other Warrior had more than 28 RBIs. The third baseman also cut her errors in half from 2021.

“This year she was our main power source,” Singleton said. “We knew teams were going to game plan around her, and she was still able to be successful.

“That speaks to how strong her offensive game is, and then defensively I think she went three-fourths of the year before she made her first error.”

Foote also hit a pair of home runs during Midland’s four games at the NAIA tournament. She was the GPAC player of the year while teammate Aliyah Rincon was the league’s pitcher of the year, going 22-5 with a 1.96 ERA.

Bellevue went 42-13 and had a balanced offense: Ashley Young, Reece Floro, Maricela Egan and Lauren Jurek all had at least 40 RBIs.

Jurek, a Bellevue West grad who also was 8-2 as a pitcher, was named a first-team All-American as a utility player. Floro was the North Star conference freshman of the year while Katie Cunningham was the league’s pitcher of the year after going 16-7 with a 2.36 ERA.

The All-Midlands team also includes: Wayne State’s Kim Vidlak, who hit .377 with 42 RBIs and 23 steals; UNK’s Carlee Liesch, who had 217 career hits, and Sydney Thomason as they helped the Lopers make the MIAA tournament for the first time; and Nebraska Wesleyan pitcher Kailey Meyer, an Omaha Central grad who went 18-8 with a 2.42 ERA, who was a first-team all-conference pick five straight seasons.

Junior college

McCook averaged 8.1 runs per game in its 42-21 campaign.

Helping lead that offense was Alexis Cortez, the All-Midlands juco team honorary captain. Cortez hit .476 with 63 RBIs and was among the NJCAA Division I leaders in hits (98), doubles (25) and runs (75).

Teammate Ashland Baca set a program history for single-season homers with 23 to go with 78 RBIs and 20 doubles. In the circle, Avery O’Neil went 22-6 with 162 strikeouts.

Central’s Caroline Riffer was a Division II third-team All-American after stealing 57 bases, which ranked second nationally. She also hit .475 and scored 45 runs.

Also on the team are Northeast’s Greta Lindberg, a Tekamah-Herman graduate who hit .368 with 11 homers and 64 RBIs, and Western Nebraska freshman Victoria Wharton, who hit .458 with 33 steals.

Teams

* — denotes captain

FOUR-YEAR COLLEGES

C Macy Homes Jr. College of St. Mary

1B Reece Floro Fr. Bellevue

2B Ashley Young Jr. Bellevue

SS Kim Vidlak Sr. Wayne State

3B *Roni Foote So. Midland

OF Carlee Liesch Sr. UNK

OF Maricela Egan Sr. Bellevue

OF Emily Prai So. Midland

DH Sydney Thomason Fr. UNK

U Lauren Jurek Jr. Bellevue

SP Katie Cunningham Fr. Bellevue

SP Kailey Meyer Sr. Nebraska Wesleyan

SP Camry Moore Jr. Concordia

SP Aliyah Rincon So. Midland

Honorable mention — Bellevue: Cory Carrillo, Allison O’Driscoll, Emily Rochford. Chadron State: Tia Kohl, Lauren Zimmerman. College of St. Mary: Emma Hofmaier, Marissa McGargill, Maddie Nekola, Emma Schnell, Rylee Scholl. Concordia: Zoie Isom, Caitlyn McGervie, Kylee Nixon. Doane: Jadyn Hunt, Haley Kennedy, Alicia Vint, Jayden Young. Hastings: Ava Krueger, Sydney Schelkopf, Lauren Schneider. Midland: Hailee Fliam, Diana Nisbett, Carly Pfitzer, Kaitlyn Rickey, Ali Smith, Sheridan Wayne. Nebraska Wesleyan: Val Gerlach, Hanna Roth, Taylor Styskal. Peru State: Ellie Ohlde, Morgan Wilke. UNK: Katie Gosker, Madison Rosenthal. Wayne State: Jenna Etmans, Riley Holmberg. York: Sariah Ayala, Haylea Thomas.

JUNIOR COLLEGE

C Brianna Aguilera So. Northeast

1B Taylor Mooring So. McCook

2B Macyn Hartman Fr. Western Nebraska

SS Emma Lees Fr. Central

3B Elena Montoya Fr. North Platte

OF *Alexis Cortez So. McCook

OF Caroline Riffer Fr. Central

OF Victoria Wharton Fr. Western Nebraska

DH Greta Lindberg So. Northeast

U Ashland Baca Fr. McCook

SP Katie McMillan Fr. Western Nebraska

SP Josie Knust Fr. Northeast

SP Avery O’Neil So. McCook

SP Kailee Pollard Fr. Central

Honorable mention — Central: Andrea Fernandez, Kinsley Wimer. McCook: Sydney Erlandson, Nevaeh Ogden, Madisyn Simms, Taylor Thein, Rae VanMilligan. North Platte: Taelyn Dakamas, Kelsey Woodhouse. Northeast: Abby Balfour, Emilee Spitz. Southeast: Addison Dorn, Paige Edson, Leann Hawkins, Macy Roever. Western Nebraska: Lexi Butterfield, Erin Hanafin.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.